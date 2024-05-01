Peloton wants to turn things around by putting bikes at 800 Hyatt hotels

Peloton is going on the road. Well, at it least some of its equipment is.

The fitness and exercise company has agreed to “outfit” more than 800 Hyatt hotels with its bikes and rowing machines, the hospitality company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the agreement, Peloton will bring its stationary bikes to Hyatt hotels in markets where Peloton already operates — including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Austria, and Australia, Hyatt said. Guests will also be able to access Peloton classes, it added.

A select number of its luxury and lifestyle hotels in the U.S. will also get Peloton’s Row, the company’s flagship rowing machine, Hyatt noted.

Peloton’s latest move is one of many that involve tapping into hotel and retail networks to help keep its business afloat. In October 2022, the company signed a similar agreement with Hilton to provide 5,400 of its U.S.-based locations with Peloton bikes. The company has also reached agreements with Lululemon, Amazon, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its apparel and bikes.

It’s all in an effort to turn things around amid a swath of shortcomings. In April, Peloton said it would be doing away with its unlimited free app membership after less than a year of launching it. The free offering failed to get customers to sign up for its paid memberships.

Meanwhile, in May 2023, Peloton issued more than 2 million recalls after users reported they had fallen and injured themselves while using the company’s stationary bikes.