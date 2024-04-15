Peloton ended its unlimited free app membership because it couldn't get enough paid subscribers

Peloton is sweating it out. The fitness and exercise company has pulled its unlimited free membership option from its fitness app after failing to get enough free users to become paid subscribers.



Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

The company quietly removed the no-cost option over the past several weeks, CNBC reported. Users that signed up for the membership before it was eliminated will still have access, the publication added.

Advertisement

Peloton’s turnaround comes less than year after it launched the free offering, which it campaigned would reach individuals of “all ages, levels, and walks of life.” The “Peloton App Free” was designed to “supplement a user’s current workout routine,” and serve as a “taste-test of all Peloton had to offer for a newbie,” the company said.

Advertisement

During that same time period, Peloton issued over two million recalls due to reports that users had fallen and injured themselves while using the company’s stationary exercise bikes.

Advertisement

Peloton’s high hopes of its paid subscription model missed its own expectations. In November, Peloton’s CEO Barry McCarthy said the company was “not successful” at getting free users to “convert over into the paid funnel” memberships.

For users who are still interested in getting in a workout with Peloton, the company offers two membership options through its app, one of which is priced at $12.99 a month, and another which is priced in at $24 a month.

Advertisement

Shares of Peloton were down 7% during afternoon hours, trading at $3.29.

More retail news

Bojangles is coming to California for the first time



L.L. Bean is laying off employees as customers move toward online shopping



Airbnb says renters should be able to list their homes to make extra cash, too



Nike’s CEO is fed up with remote work



Rent the Runway stock soars because people still want designer dresses without buying them

