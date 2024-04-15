Retail

L.L. Bean is laying off employees as customers move toward online shopping

The retail company said it's cutting back on customer service workers and hours

By
Francisco Velasquez
L.L.Bean operates 56 stores in 19 U.S. states.
Retail company L.L.Bean is laying off customer service workers and cutting back on hours in the department as shoppers shift towards buying items online.

The privately held company made the announcement on Thursday. It did not say how many employees would be laid off, but said those affected would be offered severance and job transition help, News Center Maine reported.

The Freeport, Maine-L.L.Bean said the decision was a strategic one led in part by changes in customer behavior, and “not a reaction to business conditions.” Layoffs are not part of a larger reduction in its workforce, the company added. In 2020, the retailer cut about 200 positions across the company.

“As more of our customers choose self-service and shop through our digital and retail channels, customer contacts have declined over the last four years,” the company’s internal message said. “Simply put, L.L.Bean customers shop differently today than in the past and we must adapt.”

The company will reduce its call center hours as part of those changes. By July 15, the company’s customer service line will operate between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Currently, the department takes calls from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The 112-year old company produces women’s and men’s clothing and sells other like hiking and outdoor equipment.

