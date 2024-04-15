Bojangles is coming to California for the first time

Fast food chain Bojangles is planning to expand to the West for the first time with 30 new restaurant openings in California over the next six years, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under the agreement, Bojangles is working with entrepreneur Lorenzo Boucetta and Poulet Brothers, LLC., to introduce the restaurant chain in early 2025.

Jose Armario, Bojangles’ CEO, said the fast food chain is “ecstatic” about bringing Bojangles to the residents of Los Angeles and that it looks forward to opening its first California location next year, “while anticipating the exciting growth that will follow.”

The fast food chain’s expansion plans come at a time when other restaurants, such as McDonald’s and Chipotle, grapple with California’s new minimum wage hike. The state law, which went into effect on April 1, increased the minimum wage to $20 per hour.

The 25% pay hike, which applies to fast food restaurants that have more than 60 locations across the U.S., has forced some employers to cut hours, reduce staff, and even raise prices.

Bojangles, which specializes in Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, currently has over 800 locations across 17 U.S. states.

