Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) reports earnings

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL-0.41% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial performance, including a net loss of $70.5 million for the fiscal year. Werewolf reported cash and cash equivalents of $111.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Werewolf Therapeutics continues to advance its lead product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, through clinical development. WTX-124 is in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial for advanced solid tumors, while WTX-330 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma.

The company relies on its proprietary PREDATOR platform to design conditionally activated molecules aimed at stimulating the immune system for cancer treatment. Werewolf is also developing additional product candidates, including WTX-712, WTX-518, and WTX-921, which are in preclinical stages.

Werewolf has entered into a collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to develop JZP898, an interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule. The company retains worldwide rights to its PREDATOR platform and related product candidates, except for JZP898.

The filing outlines various risks, including the company's limited operating history, significant operating losses, and the need for additional funding to complete the development and commercialization of its product candidates.

Werewolf Therapeutics is dependent on third-party manufacturers for the production of its clinical trial supplies and faces competition from other companies developing immunotherapies for cancer.

The company is subject to extensive regulatory requirements and must obtain marketing approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities before commercializing its products.

Werewolf Therapeutics' intellectual property strategy includes obtaining and maintaining patents for its PREDATOR platform and product candidates, with several patent applications pending in various jurisdictions.

The company acknowledges potential challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, as well as the need to manage anticipated growth effectively.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 11, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.