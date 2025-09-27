What exactly is a guarantor? Learn what a guarantor is and how the role works — as well as the benefits and risks in choosing or being a guarantor

Have you ever been told you need a guarantor to rent an apartment or get approved for a loan? A guarantor is someone who agrees to take on your financial obligation if you can’t. They’re often needed when your credit history is limited, your income isn’t quite high enough, or you don’t meet certain application requirements.

In this guide, we’ll break down exactly what a guarantor does and what you should know before entering the arrangement.