Former US president Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts in a classified documents probe, including a charge under the Espionage Act.
The documents that Trump held in his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort included briefings on other countries’ policies and reports regarding the US’ nuclear weaponry.
Here’s how the documents in question break down:
- Six reports contain White House intelligence briefings on various foreign countries
- Eight reports reference other countries’ military capabilities. Some of these reports also related to the military capabilities of the US.
- Six reports concern the military activity of a foreign country
- A June 2020 document discusses the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country
- One report details a communication with a leader of another country, dated October 2018
- There is an undated report concerning military attacks by a foreign country
- Another undated document concerns US military contingency planning
- A January 2020 document concerns the military options of a foreign country and its potential effects on US interests
- A February 2020 document discusses policies in a foreign country
- A December 2019 report concerns foreign country support of terrorist acts against US interests
- A March 2020 document concerns military operations against US forces and other forces
- An undated document concerns nuclear weaponry of the US
- An undated document concerns the timeline and details of an attack in a foreign country
