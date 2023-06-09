Former US president Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts in a classified documents probe, including a charge under the Espionage Act.



The documents that Trump held in his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort included briefings on other countries’ policies and reports regarding the US’ nuclear weaponry.

Here’s how the documents in question break down:



Six reports contain White House intelligence briefings on various foreign countries

Eight reports reference other countries’ military capabilities. Some of these reports also related to the military capabilities of the US.

Six reports concern the military activity of a foreign country

A June 2020 document discusses the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country

One report details a communication with a leader of another country, dated October 2018

There is an undated report concerning military attacks by a foreign country

Another undated document concerns US military contingency planning

A January 2020 document concerns the military options of a foreign country and its potential effects on US interests

A February 2020 document discusses policies in a foreign country

A December 2019 report concerns foreign country support of terrorist acts against US interests

A March 2020 document concerns military operations against US forces and other forces

An undated document concerns nuclear weaponry of the US

An undated document concerns the timeline and details of an attack in a foreign country