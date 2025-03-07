Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) reports earnings

In This Story WLDN +3.58%

Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN+3.58% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2024.

The filing details Willdan's operations as a provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies. The company operates through two segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting.

For the fiscal year 2024, Willdan reported contract revenue of $565.8 million, an increase of 10.9% compared to the previous year. The Energy segment contributed $473.3 million, while the Engineering and Consulting segment contributed $92.5 million.

The company reported a gross profit of $202.8 million, with a gross margin of 35.8%, up from 35.2% in the previous fiscal year.

Net income for the year was $22.6 million, compared to $10.9 million in the previous year, driven by increased revenues and improved operating margins.

Willdan's cash flow from operating activities was $72.1 million, a significant increase from $39.2 million in the previous year, attributed to higher earnings and improved billing and collection processes.

The company completed the acquisition of Enica Engineering, PLLC, enhancing its capabilities in energy efficiency and consulting services.

Willdan's total assets as of December 27, 2024, were $464.9 million, with goodwill accounting for $141.0 million of this total.

The company operates in 22 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada, with a significant portion of its revenue generated from California and New York.

Willdan's board of directors oversees the company's governance, with a focus on maintaining ethical business practices and compliance with regulatory obligations.

The company did not declare or pay cash dividends in fiscal year 2024, as it intends to retain earnings to support business growth.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Willdan Group Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.