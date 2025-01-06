Winter Storm Blair has led to hundreds of flight cancellations across the Midwest and East Coast

Winter Storm Blair, the massive snowstorm that has been dumping snow throughout the U.S. in recent days, is not leaving America’s airports unaffected. After it made its way through the Midwest this weekend, eastern hubs are now dealing with lots of delays and cancellations due to blizzard-like conditions.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

“On Monday, a major disruptive winter storm will affect the area from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic, leading to severe travel delays,” the National Weather Service has warned. “The storm will produce moderate to heavy snow from parts of the Ohio Valley through to the Mid-Atlantic. The snow will continue into late Monday night over the Mid-Atlantic.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the NWS said that “travelers should anticipate significant disruptions.”

Advertisement

The flight-tracking website Flightaware says that Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport is getting it worst at the moment, with 239 flights cancelled as of Monday morning, or 60% of its scheduled departures. Dulles International Airport is also being heavily affected, with 92 flights cancelled, or 24% of its scheduled departures. The National Weather Service reports that many parts of the nation’s capital have received between 4 to 6 inches so far.

Advertisement

Baltimore, Maryland

Flightaware says that Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has had 109 flights cancelled, or 38% of its scheduled departures. The National Weather Service reports that many parts of the city and its suburbs have received between 2 to 3 inches of snow far.

Advertisement

Louisville, Kentucky

Flightaware says that Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky has had 35 flights cancelled Monday, or 24% of its scheduled departures. The National Weather Service has forecasted that many parts of the city and have received more than 6 inches of snow so far.

Advertisement

Midwest remnants

Flightaware says that St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri has had 93 flights cancelled Monday, or 42% of its scheduled departures. The National Weather Service has forecasted that many parts of the city and have received more than 8 inches of snow



Flightaware says that Kansas City International Airport in Missouri is has had 51 flights cancelled Monday, or 35% of its scheduled departures. The National Weather Service has forecasted that many parts of the city have received more than a foot of snow

Flightaware says that Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky has had 51 flights cancelled Monday, or 34% of its scheduled departures. The National Weather Service has forecasted that many parts of the city have received more than 6 inches of snow

Advertisement

Airline travel advisories

The largest carriers in the country, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have issued travel advisories for dozens of additional airports throughout the midwest and east coast.