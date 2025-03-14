Xponential Fitness Inc. Class A (XPOF) reports earnings

In This Story XPOF -37.79%

Xponential Fitness Inc. Class A (XPOF-37.79% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The report provides detailed financial information and business updates filing.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The company reported total revenue of $320.3 million for the year, a slight increase from $317.9 million in the previous year. This increase was primarily due to growth in franchise revenue, which rose by 22% to $174.5 million.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Net loss for the year was $98.7 million, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million in 2023. The loss was attributed to increased impairment charges and higher interest expenses.

Advertisement

Xponential Fitness operates a portfolio of eight boutique fitness brands, including Club Pilates and CycleBar. As of December 31, 2024, the company had 2,758 studios operating in North America and 475 internationally.

Advertisement

The company completed the acquisition of Lindora, a provider of wellness and metabolic health solutions, in January 2024. This acquisition is expected to enhance Xponential's health and wellness offerings.

Advertisement

During the year, Xponential divested its Stride and Row House brands and announced the wind down of AKT franchise operations. These moves were part of a strategic focus on core brands.

The company is undergoing a restructuring plan aimed at exiting company-owned transition studios and reducing costs. This plan is expected to continue through 2025.

Advertisement

Xponential Fitness faces ongoing government investigations related to compliance with franchise laws, which have temporarily paused franchise sales in certain states.

Despite challenges, the company continues to focus on expanding its franchised studio base and enhancing its digital platform to drive future growth.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Xponential Fitness Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.