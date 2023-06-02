Creating a more practical educational program

The program’s brevity is also practical for the students. People who enroll in these courses may already be working, and would more likely to be able to take two weeks away to attend the training versus three or four weeks, Pearson said. Maricopa has implemented other short programs, such as one to teach students how to work with fiberglass, which has landed graduates of the program in jobs at Boeing.

There hasn’t been a mad rush to hire the newly certified semiconductor technicians just yet, Pearson acknowledged, as the factories are still being built. So far, the job placement rate is under 20%, and post-program employment is not guaranteed. But Maricopa will try to recommend students to other, related manufacturing firms in the meantime. So far, about 700 students have completed the program, and there’s a waiting list to enroll. The program’s students are largely people of color or first-generation college students, Pearson said, and their ages have ranged from 20s to 60s.

US data still shows that someone with a college degree will, on average, make more money in the long run than someone without one. But the Maricopa program is a good example of a way to prepare prospective employees for an industry that might soon be desperate for workers.

