Social media had a field day last month when New York City authorities posted its job for a rat czar. Now there’s a far cuter job ad going around: PetSmart, the retail giant for four-legged friends, is seeking one cat and one dog to fill two newly-created roles of Chief Toy Tester.

The chosen feline and canine Chief Toy Testers will be responsible for ensuring pets nationwide are in the know about the best products PetSmart has to offer, the company said. The one year contract pays $10,000 each.

Ideal candidates possess “an immense dedication to play, rigorous toy reviewing abilities and a willingness to sample the newest of culinary treats.”

If successful, the company will provide your pet with toys and treats to review, as well as quarterly salon treatments. Human owners will need to commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet’s behalf, provide unboxing Instagram Reels and TikTok videos, as well as other social media content, participate in a holiday gift guide, and attend in-store events around the holidays, National Adoption Week, and more.

“While these positions may seem like all fun and games, their benefits are very real,” PetSmart said. “Over the course of one year, they will receive ongoing shipments of the newest products to try and review and complimentary grooming sessions, and make appearances at PetSmart events as a VIP (Very Important Pet). In exchange, the chosen Chief Toy Testers will be required to create and upload product content and videos to popular social media websites. It’s a ruff job, but someone has to do it,” the retailer said.

How to apply



Interested owners and pets should head to AnythingForPets.com to apply by Feb. 17. Applicants will need to submit a photo of their pet, a review of their pet’s favorite toy, and a 10- to 30-second video of their cat or dog showcasing their animal’s personality.

“Pet parents are encouraged to think creatively with their submission – whether it’s their cat strutting the catwalk in the latest fashion, pups having a ball with their new toys or pets showing off their skills when the zoomies hit,” PetSmart said