Zepbound sales double, tariffs could hit Ozempic, and Pfizer on RFK Jr.: Pharma news roundup

Sales of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound doubled in the fourth quarter year over year, despite missing the company’s initial sales expectations. Novo Nordisk (NVO), the maker of the popular GLP-1 medications Wegovy and Ozempic, said potential tariffs on Europe proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump could affect its business. Meanwhile, Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla told investors on Tuesday that he is “cautiously optimistic” about collaborating with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is expected to become the next head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.