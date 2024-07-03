The 10 biggest new AI tools of 2024 — so far

Apple on June 10 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference unveiled its AI project, Apple Intelligence, which includes a number of new AI features that will be available in beta mode this fall on the next iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems.



Here are a few examples of the many new, free tools for Apple users: Safari’s new AI Highlight feature, like Google’s AI Overviews, summarizes web content and highlights relevant information on internet pages. Apple introduced a live translation app for Apple Watch that’s supported by machine learning. Its new “Math Notes” tool for its native Calculator and Notes apps use AI to solve math problems, instantly answering users’ handwritten questions on iPads.



Its iPad feature “Smart Script” uses AI to edit users’ handwritten notes. And Apple Intelligence can be used to edit pictures or make drawings on iPads look better. Users can utilize new AI-powered writing tools for Mac to edit emails to sound more professional, casual, or transform them into literal poems.

But its biggest revelation was its Siri update, which now uses AI to process personal information in users’ iPhones to respond to requests such as “show me photos of my mom and dad.” Siri can also take actions in your apps for you — upon your request — such as editing photos, copy and pasting those photos into Notes, and sending those notes in iMessage.



Apple is also partnering with other AI software providers to bring their chatbots to its devices. So far, it’s announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iOS 18, and executives said it’s planning to make Google Gemini models available to iPhone users in the future.