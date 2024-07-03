The 10 biggest new AI tools of 2024 — so far

While 2023 was a year of first introductions, testing, and many, many blunders for AI chatbots and other tools, 2024 has seen the release of AI tools of growing sophistication and wider adoption. Big tech companies like Google and Microsoft are upping their game. Startups like Anthropic, Mistral, and OpenAI are continuing their winning streaks, while other contenders such as Adobe and Salesforce look to catch up, with mixed success.
Quartz looks at the biggest AI product announcements and releases of 2024 so far.
But the product is facing delays with one of its most impressive features, “Voice Mode.” OpenAI says it needs more time to make improvements to the chatbot’s analytical skills. Voice Mode also came under scrutiny because actor Scarlett Johansson said it used her voice without her consent (which OpenAI denied) and threatened to file a lawsuit. OpenAI has since removed its “Sky” voice from Voice Mode — the one Johansson says is based on her voice.
Here are a few examples of the many new, free tools for Apple users: Safari’s new AI Highlight feature, like Google’s AI Overviews, summarizes web content and highlights relevant information on internet pages. Apple introduced a live translation app for Apple Watch that’s supported by machine learning. Its new “Math Notes” tool for its native Calculator and Notes apps use AI to solve math problems, instantly answering users’ handwritten questions on iPads.
Its iPad feature “Smart Script” uses AI to edit users’ handwritten notes. And Apple Intelligence can be used to edit pictures or make drawings on iPads look better. Users can utilize new AI-powered writing tools for Mac to edit emails to sound more professional, casual, or transform them into literal poems.
But its biggest revelation was its Siri update, which now uses AI to process personal information in users’ iPhones to respond to requests such as “show me photos of my mom and dad.” Siri can also take actions in your apps for you — upon your request — such as editing photos, copy and pasting those photos into Notes, and sending those notes in iMessage.
At Google’s I/O developer conference in May, it debuted a prototype of Google’s new expert AI assistant that can see through a user’s phone and other objects like smart glasses. The assistant “build[s] on” Gemini, Google’s existing chatbot, the company says, and some of its capabilities are coming to the Gemini app and web experience later this year.
The development is part of Google DeepMind’s Project Astra, which aims to create “a universal AI agent” for users’ everyday lives. “It’s easy to envisage a future where you can have an expert assistant by your side, through your phone, or new exciting form factors like glasses,” DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told a crowd of a few thousand developers at the event.
It has come with some snags though. One feature of the AI PC, “Recall,” takes periodic screenshots of users’ activity. The tool came under major scrutiny over privacy concerns, which Microsoft then addressed by saying the feature would be turned off by default.
“[S]ince most of the other tools are based on models that are not open source, the level of public trust to Meta’s tools should be significantly higher,” biotech expert Alex Zhavoronkov wrote in an article for Forbes at the time.
Nvidia’s Blackwell chips
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the company’s next-generation AI chip “Blackwell” in March. It’s named after mathematician David Blackwell, the first Black scholar inducted into the National Academy of Sciences. The Blackwell chip is made up of 208 billion transistors, and can handle AI models and queries more quickly than its predecessors, Huang said. The Blackwell chips succeed Nvidia’s hugely in-demand H100 chip, which was named for the computer scientist Grace Hopper.
French OpenAI rival Mistral’s first LLM for coders
Design software giant Adobe revealed a dozen new generative AI tools and capabilities in March.
Among them was GenStudio, an app that lets users create content with generative AI, manage brand assets like logos, track campaign performance, and streamline workflows all in one place — instead of jumping between multiple software tools.