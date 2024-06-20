Anthropic just fired the latest AI salvo in its race with ChatGPT

In This Story GOOGL -3.28%

AI startup Anthropic on Thursday debuted its updated AI model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, which it said bests OpenAI’s GPT-4 in important tasks and is twice as fast as its previous model, Claude 3 Opus.

Claude 3.5 is available online for free and for subscribers. Anthropic says it outperforms GTP-4 and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro on graduate-level reasoning, undergraduate-level knowledge, code, and multilingual math.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement that Claude 3.5 represents “a significant shift in how we interact with technology.”

Amodei said the company is focused on efficiency as it updates its models and releases new ones. “We’ve managed to release 3.5 Sonnet just three months after Claude 3 Opus while simultaneously advancing key research areas like mechanistic interpretability,” Amodei said.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet for sparking creativity

Along with Claude 3.5, the company released a new feature, Artifacts, which is meant to expand its capability beyond just a chatbot.

“When a user asks Claude to generate content like code snippets, text documents, or website designs, these Artifacts appear in a dedicated window alongside their conversation,” Anthropic said. “This creates a dynamic workspace where they can see, edit, and build upon Claude’s creations in real-time, seamlessly integrating AI-generated content into their projects and workflows.”

The goal, the company said, is for users to collaborate with Claude, not just use it to ask questions and get answers.

“Today, people use a wide array of software and apps in their daily work and life, “ Amodei said. “We’re exploring how AI might evolve this technological toolkit, not by replacing existing tools, but by potentially offering a new way to interact with them.”

