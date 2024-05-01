Anthropic's new app is putting Claude AI into more hands

In This Story AAPL +1.96%

Anthropic takes the fight to OpenAI on Wednesday with a new iOS app for its powerful Claude AI. The app will put Claude into more hands and try to take some space in the AI marketplace that ChatGPT already dominates.

“We’re entering a paradigm shift in how businesses and individuals interact with AI,” said Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic in a press release. “The Team plan and Claude iOS app are the first steps in making this vision a reality, marking the beginning of a transformative journey that will redefine the nature of work.”

Anthropic’s latest AI chatbot, Claude 3, set a new gold standard for artificial intelligence when it was released in March. The powerful AI unseated OpenAI’s GPT-4 as the industry leader for several key benchmarks. Now, with Wednesday’s update, Anthropic is making that technology easier for people to use in their regular lives. Before today, most people could only use Claude through a website.

“People are asking for this,” said Scott White, a product manager at Anthropic in an interview with Gizmodo. “I think about these models as that sage partner you can reach out to for help solving challenging problems in your life, whether at work or at home.”

Claude will be available as a free iOS app that syncs across your accounts. The app will include vision capabilities, allowing users to take photos on their iPhones and have real-time image analysis. Anthropic’s new app will make it easier for people to access Claude wherever they go.



As for Anthropic’s new Team plan, organizations can now purchase a shared Claude 3 account for their entire staff. The subscription costs $30 per user each month. In the coming weeks, Anthropic will also be releasing collaborative features that would integrate Claude with company data repositories, and allow teammates to work together on AI-generated projects.

“A lot of people resonate with our perspective on safety,” said White. “People want to work with a company that’s keeping safety and responsibility extremely high in their prioritization. We’re excited to be at the forefront of that.”

Anthropic argues Claude is less of a tool, and more of a “trusted partner” that touches every part of your life. Anthropic was founded by OpenAI defectors to focus on safety in deploying artificial intelligence. Claude is built with Anthropic’s “Constitutional AI,” so the AI can police itself with a list of 58 guiding principles.

OpenAI launched the ChatGPT app and ChatGPT Enterprise in 2023, both of which have helped solidify the chatbot as a household name. Though Claude’s models are equally powerful to ChatGPT, they’re far less known. Anthropic is hoping today’s release changes that, putting Claude in front of more faces.



A version of this story originally appeared on Gizmodo.