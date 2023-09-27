3 narcissistic traits every executive should have

Being a leader requires a unique set of extraordinary skills and blended qualities. Most would say this list includes integrity, self-awareness, courage, respect, empathy, and gratitude. But, the criteria can vary based on the industry and leadership role—and depends on who’s judging. Debatably, however, successful leaders possess a set of controversial personality qualities that are required to effectively lead, foster, and grow an organization and its narcissism.



Every leader should have a touch of narcissism, and contrary to conventional belief, it’s the catalyst to people having what it takes to lead effectively. Unfortunately, the term is wrongly attributed and spoken about in our society.

Advertisement

Narcissism is typically described as a personality disorder and mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. While narcissism can be a personality disorder, all people exhibit some narci ssistic traits, some more favorable than others. When a person’s negative, narcissistic traits begin to outweigh their positive attributes, it is classified as a disorder.

Some of the world’s most notorious narcissists have been dictators, criminals, and all-around harmful to humanity. That negative connotation is what many of us have associated with the disorder, but as with many personality disorders and traits, there’s a spectrum. As a licensed clinical social worker and psychoanalyst who’s worked with CEOs and executives for more than 20 years, I’ve witnessed first-hand that there are positive narcissistic traits that every leader who wants to be successful should possess.

Advertisement Advertisement

3 strengths of narcissism and where to draw the line

Let’s take a look at the benefits of narcissism in leadership.

Enjoys being seen vs. must be admired

A CEO who enjoys being seen has the power to inspire others and foster a positive and productive work environment, ultimately boosting company morale. Rather than seeking constant admiration, a negative trait of narcissism, a leader with healthy narcissistic traits who is comfortable with their visibility tends to acknowledge and value the contributions of others. This creates an environment where team members feel recognized and motivated. Only when a leader craves attention and admiration can this characteristic go south and be clouded by ego.

Advertisement

Exuding confidence vs. arrogance

Successful leaders must inspire and encourage their employees to believe in their vision. To do that, they must enjoy being in charge, having decision-making power, and confidence in their ability to lead. If you run a company, you’re responsible for people’s livelihood, which can be a heavy weight for some leaders. And, if you’re a confident leader, you believe in yourself, and a big part of you has to believe that your decisions are right (most of the time) with the help of others. This is a healthy narcissistic trait. On the other hand, an arrogant leader thinks their decisions and judgment are the end-all-be-all and has no interest in listening to others. A CEO with a healthy level of narcissism trusts themselves but equally trusts their teams and the people they’ve put in place to help support the company’s mission.

Advertisement

Preoccupation with the success of others vs. preoccupation with self

Being in charge requires a healthy ego, someone who possesses a healthy sense of self and feels confident and self-assured without fearing inadequacy and inferiority. They can also modify selfish desires and resolve internal conflicts and emotional challenges when necessary. In its negative and simplistic form, CEOs with narcissistic personalities care very little about others and are solely focused on themselves. In a healthier version of the personality, a CEO is focused on their company and growing their business. This means they believe in themselves enough to understand and value the significance of their direct influence on the career trajectory of their employees and the success of their organization. Most employees want to be led by leaders who are invested in their professional and personal well-being as well as feeling secure in the direction the company is headed. If this isn’t apparent, the entire organization suffers.

Advertisement

Using narcissism to move things forward

Confusing narcissism with narcissistic personality disorder can be harmful. Labeling people as having narcissistic personality disorder—a fixed character trait—is very different from someone with narcissistic traits who uses them to help or lead others. When a true narcissist is in charge of running a company, employees are left feeling empty and used. On the flip side, when a leader with a healthy ego and a positive amount of narcissism is the boss, staff feel empowered, seen, and heard.

Advertisement

We all need to be narcissistic on some level to get our needs met. In the workplace, we need leaders who have healthy narcissistic qualities and can identify when their narcissism is an advantage to their ability to do their jobs. Healthy narcissism can be used to get wonderful and amazing things done in the world, and it should be nurtured and even celebrated when appropriate. Not everyone is fit to be a leader, and those who are should believe they are more than the average person.