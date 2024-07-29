Airlines

A United Airlines flight had to be diverted after a 'biohazard' incident

There was so much vomit happening that the plane had to land early

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Illustration of a plane that includes someone throwing up into a bag
Illustration of a plane that includes someone throwing up into a bag
Illustration: Nick Shepherd/Ikon Images (AP)
In This Story
UAL-2.52%

A United Airlines flight from Houston to Boston had to be diverted to Washington, D.C. on Sunday because of what a pilot described as a “biohazard.”

Suggested Reading

Chevron profit disappoints as refining division reports losses
DeepSeek rattled Big Tech. Here's what the CEOs of Apple, Meta and Microsoft are saying
Exxon stock climbs as earnings beat expectations
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Chevron profit disappoints as refining division reports losses
DeepSeek rattled Big Tech. Here's what the CEOs of Apple, Meta and Microsoft are saying
Exxon stock climbs as earnings beat expectations
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“It sounds like it’s quite bad back there. It’s still really bad,” a pilot told an air traffic controller, according to a recording publicized by the flight-tracking website RadarBox and posted to the X social media platform. “The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks.” The pilot asked to have the plane land early rather than power through to its destination.

Advertisement

Related Content

United Airlines is building an enormous lounge at Dulles — rivaling Delta's giant New York lounge
A sleeping United Airlines passenger was beaten bloody by fellow flyer

Related Content

United Airlines is building an enormous lounge at Dulles — rivaling Delta's giant New York lounge
A sleeping United Airlines passenger was beaten bloody by fellow flyer

In a statement shared with Quartz, United said that the flight had been diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport “after a customer experienced a medical issue.” Neither the audio recording nor the airline made clear exactly what kicked off the stomach-spilling incident.

Advertisement

Despite the worrying radio chatter, the carrier said that no crew or passengers required medical attention when the plane landed. United did clarify that it gave the plane a thorough scrubbing before putting it back in service.

Advertisement

“We deep cleaned the aircraft and it departed for Boston later that afternoon,” the company said.