Dow climbs on job numbers as Big Tech divides and Trump once again calls for a rate cut

In This Story AAPL AMZN CVX XOM ADBE

Following a better than expected jobs report, U.S. markets opened higher on Friday morning, with the Dow rising over 1%, the S&P 500 gaining just under 1% to extend its recent winning streak, and the Nasdaq edging up 0.6%.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

In the wake of the report, President Trump took to Truth Social, once again calling on the Fed to cut rates.

Advertisement

Markets rise before the bell

U.S. stock futures pointed higher Friday morning, extending this week’s tech-fueled rally even as fresh signals of consumer strain, tariff tensions and labor-market turmoil surface.

Advertisement

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 370 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both up 1% as investors digest complex earnings announcements from heavyweights Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN).

It’s a Jobs Friday with a tariff twist

The already fragile U.S. economy came under further focus Friday morning with the release of the April jobs report, which showed slowed but solid growth. U.S. employers added 177,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, according to the report released by the Labor Department.

Advertisement

There’s little in the numbers to suggest that President Donald Trump’s tariffs took a substantial toll on the job market as of mid-April. The numbers are better than expected: Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimated that employers added 130,000 jobs last month and expected the unemployment rate to remain steady, which it did (and which it has since May 2024).

April’s numbers show hiring came back to Earth some after the unexpectedly high 228,000 jobs added in March. April’s jobs numbers are an improvement over the 114,000 average seen in January and February.

Advertisement

Tariff impacts weigh on oil stocks

Shares of Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are trading lower Friday morning after releasing earnings reports that showed profits hit by falling oil prices and tariff impacts. Chevron net income declined 30% year over year. Exxon saw profits drop 6% but still managed to beat analyst estimates.

Advertisement

Big Tech’s mixed bag

Apple and Amazon both beat expectations — but the market reaction split. Apple reported EPS of $1.65 and 5% revenue growth to $95 billion on strong iPhone sales. But shares are down more than 3% premarket, as investors eye a potential $900 million tariff hit in the June quarter.

Advertisement

Amazon posted EPS of $1.59, beating estimates by double digits, with net sales of $155.7 billion and operating margin at a record 11.8%. AWS revenue rose 17% to $29.3 billion, but analysts on the call pressed for details on growth trends and AI monetization.

CEO Andy Jassy pitched AWS as a “multi-hundred-billion-dollar” opportunity, noting 85% of global IT remains off-cloud. AWS now brings in $117 billion annually and serves clients like Adobe (ADBE), Uber (UBER), and Nasdaq. “We’re investing in AI in a huge way,” he said, citing 1,000+ internal apps and growing demand for infrastructure-scale deployments.

Advertisement

As for tariffs and Amazon’s vast retail operation, Jassy said affordability remains a priority. “We’re working hard to keep prices low, which is even more important now,” he said, adding that Amazon’s latest global deal events saved customers over $500 million. Despite macro headwinds, “we’re not seeing attenuation of demand — more like heightened buying,” he said.