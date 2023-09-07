Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

ABM Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 79 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Tuesday 1:18PM
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

Advertisement

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.50 per share.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ABM Industries shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM