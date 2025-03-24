Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) reports earnings

In This Story ASNS 0.00%

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports revenues of $7.8 million for 2024, an increase from $5.6 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher sales in North America.

Cost of revenues decreased to $3.5 million from $3.7 million in the previous year, attributed to a favorable change in regional revenue mix.

Research and development expenses were $2.4 million, down from $2.7 million in 2023, due to cost reduction measures.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $2.6 million from $3.0 million, also due to cost reduction measures.

General and administrative expenses were reduced to $3.2 million from $3.5 million in 2023.

The company reported a net loss of $4.4 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million in 2023. The decrease in net loss was due to increased revenues and reduced operating expenses.

Actelis Networks continues to focus on its IoT and federal markets while maintaining its commitment to existing Telco customers.

The company has faced challenges related to Nasdaq listing compliance but has taken steps to address these issues.

Actelis Networks has been impacted by geopolitical events in Israel but has not experienced significant operational disruptions.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Actelis Networks Inc annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.