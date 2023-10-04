Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $82.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $346 million, or $10.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

Acuity Brands shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI