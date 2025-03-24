Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) reports earnings

In This Story ADAP -3.44%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP-3.44% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The full filing can be accessed filing.

The filing outlines the company's focus on commercializing TECELRA, its first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy for synovial sarcoma. TECELRA received accelerated approval in August 2024, and the company is working on its commercial launch.

Adaptimmune plans to launch another T-cell therapy, letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), targeting synovial sarcoma and myxoid liposarcoma in 2026. The company estimates a potential market of up to $400 million in annual peak combined US sales from TECELRA and lete-cel.

The company has ceased investment in non-core programs, resulting in a headcount reduction of approximately 29% and a reduction of total operating expenses by about 25% compared to 2024. The restructuring includes changes to the executive leadership team.

Adaptimmune is collaborating with Galapagos NV on a clinical trial for head and neck cancer using the uzatresgene autoleucel (uza-cel) candidate. The trial is planned to start in 2025.

Adaptimmune's preclinical pipeline includes T-cell therapies targeting PRAME and CD70, although spending on these programs has been paused.

The company has entered into an amended loan agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc., involving a pre-payment of $25 million of the loan amount.

Adaptimmune's strategy focuses on building a commercial franchise in synovial sarcoma and myxoid liposarcoma, progressing ADP-5701 into the clinic, and improving manufacturing and patient supply processes.

The company acknowledges various risks, including financial risks related to its ability to continue as a going concern, risks related to the commercialization and development of its cell therapies, and regulatory risks.

Adaptimmune's intellectual property strategy involves seeking patent protection for its cell therapies and processes, and the company is involved in litigation with the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

The company emphasizes the importance of its employees and has implemented a performance-based reward scheme to retain talent. As of December 31, 2024, Adaptimmune had 506 employees.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc annual 10-K report dated March 24, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.