Adobe might partner with OpenAI to offer AI video generation

Adobe said this week that it’s in talks with OpenAI and other AI companies, such as Runway and Pika Labs, to make AI video generation tools for users of Adobe Premiere Pro.



The move from Adobe means it’s probably not looking to rival OpenAI’s Sora anytime soon. In Adobe’s long list of announced AI tools and features last month, a video generation and editing tool to rival Sora was notably missing. The company confirmed in its discussion of its partnership with OpenAI on Monday that it is working on its own video generation feature, but the details are still unclear.

One thing is known for sure, though: Adobe’s tool is being trained on paid video submissions from artists and photographers, while OpenAI famously doesn’t pay authors of online content it scrapes to train AI models.

OpenAI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati told The Wall Street Journal in a vague statement in March that the company uses free content from the web and licensed content from Shutterstock to train Sora. She said she “didn’t know” if OpenAI was using videos from Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram as training data. Sora is set to debut later this year.

Adobe’s been making major moves in the AI space in a bid to ease investors’ concerns over how its products will contend with competition from artificial intelligence tools. The company announced a dozen new AI tools and a partnership with Microsoft in March at its conference in Las Vegas.

Adobe’s shares have fallen 20% year-to-date, though they bumped up a mild 1% to $476 per share following news of its partnership with OpenAI.

