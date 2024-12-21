12 cities in America that first-time homebuyers should check out

Sixty-nine percent of Americans said they were “very concerned” about the cost of housing, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. But buying a house isn’t out of reach everywhere.

Zillow conducted research to find which cities have the most affordable housing, looking at factors like where housing costs won’t take up more than 30% of the average family’s budget, if most homes for sale are considered “affordable,” and what the typical home value is.

If you want to be a homeowner and are willing to move, check out these 12 metro areas where at least half of the home listings are affordable and where you might be able to make your dreams a reality.