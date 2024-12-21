Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
12 cities in America that first-time homebuyers should check out

12 cities in America that first-time homebuyers should check out

At least half of houses were classified as affordable in these 12 cities

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)
Photo: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images)

Sixty-nine percent of Americans said they were “very concerned” about the cost of housing, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. But buying a house isn’t out of reach everywhere.

Zillow conducted research to find which cities have the most affordable housing, looking at factors like where housing costs won’t take up more than 30% of the average family’s budget, if most homes for sale are considered “affordable,” and what the typical home value is.

If you want to be a homeowner and are willing to move, check out these 12 metro areas where at least half of the home listings are affordable and where you might be able to make your dreams a reality.

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Photo: Ken Redding (Getty Images)
Photo: Ken Redding (Getty Images)

In Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 73% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $215,661.

St. Louis, Missouri

Photo: benedek (Getty Images)
Photo: benedek (Getty Images)

In St. Louis, Missouri, 64% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $251,256.

Buffalo, New York

Photo: benedek (Getty Images)
Photo: benedek (Getty Images)

In Buffalo, New York, 63% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $265,157.

Detroit, Michigan

Photo: Suzanne Tucker (Getty Images)
Photo: Suzanne Tucker (Getty Images)

In Detroit, Michigan, 60% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $253,314.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Photo: Nicholas Klein (Getty Images)
Photo: Nicholas Klein (Getty Images)

In Indianapolis, Indiana, 60% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $278,883.

Baltimore, Maryland

Photo: Greg Pease (Getty Images)
Photo: Greg Pease (Getty Images)

In Baltimore, Maryland, 56% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $385,414.

Cleveland, Ohio

Photo: Yuanshuai Si (Getty Images)
Photo: Yuanshuai Si (Getty Images)

In Cleveland, Ohio, 56% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $229,993.

Birmingham, Alabama

Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)

In Birmingham, Alabama, 54% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $249,614.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)
Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)

In Cincinnati, Ohio, 53% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $284,440.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 51% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $363,119.

Kansas City, Missouri

Photo: mark shaiken - photography (Getty Images)
Photo: mark shaiken - photography (Getty Images)

In Kansas City, Missouri, 50% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $301,108.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Photo: Jennifer_Sharp (Getty Images)
Photo: Jennifer_Sharp (Getty Images)

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, 50% of home listings are considered affordable, and the typical home value in August of this year was $371,247.

