4 billionaires getting even richer from AI

Dell Technologies (DELL) founder and CEO Michael Dell has seen his net worth gain $31.6 billion so far this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The majority of Dell’s $110 billion net worth comes from his stake in the computer company of which he owns about half, according to Bloomberg.

The company’s shares have risen about 58.4% so far this year. In March, Dell beat analysts’ earnings expectations in its fourth-quarter results, which were driven by demand for AI optimization in its server business.

“Our strong AI-optimized server momentum continues, with orders increasing nearly 40% sequentially and backlog nearly doubling, exiting our fiscal year at $2.9 billion,” Jeff Clarke, Dell’s vice chairman and chief operating officer, said in the company’s earnings report.

Clarke said Dell is only at the start of its venture into AI and believes it’s “uniquely positioned with our broad portfolio to help customers build GenAI solutions that meet performance, cost and security requirements.”

In August, Clarke said that Dell’s “AI momentum accelerated” during the second quarter and that the company has “seen an increase in the number of enterprise customers buying AI solutions each quarter.”

“AI-optimized server demand was $3.2 billion, up 23% sequentially, and $5.8 billion year to date,” Clarke said about the second quarter.

According to the Forbes Billionaires List, Dell’s real-time net worth was $104.9 billion as of Friday afternoon.