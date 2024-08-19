AI-powered Bitcoin mining would be a game changer — but not without challenges

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into nearly every industry, and Bitcoin mining is no exception. The process of generating new Bitcoin by solving complex mathematical problems has grown increasingly competitive and intriguing, prompting miners to integrate AI into their operations.

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

This shift has become even more crucial this year, as Bitcoin mining rewards have decreased from 6.25 Bitcoin to 3.125 Bitcoin following the “halving” event — a technical adjustment that occurs every four years to maintain scarcity and protect against inflation.



Advertisement

Miners believe that generative artificial intelligence could soon play a pivotal role in enhancing the infrastructure of Bitcoin mining. As the industry faces increasing pressure to improve efficiency and remain profitable, especially after the halving event, AI offers a promising solution. Several mining companies, including BitDigital, Hive, Terawulf, and Core Scientific, are already incorporating AI into their systems or planning to do so.

Advertisement

Myths about AI mining Bitcoin

However, there are some misconceptions about AI mining Bitcoin. According to Thomas Chippas, CEO of Argo Blockchain, artificial intelligence can contribute to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining in several ways, although it does not directly solve the mathematical problems involved in generating Bitcoin.

Advertisement

“The core process of Bitcoin mining remains a brute-force computational task. AI doesn’t change this fundamental process: rather, it optimizes the surrounding operations and decision-making,” Chippas told Quartz via email.

AI can optimize resource allocation and mining fleet management by analyzing electricity costs, network difficulty, and cryptocurrency prices, Chippas said. It can also process the vast amounts of data generated by mining rigs and facilities, enhancing overall fleet performance. By leveraging AI, mining operations can maximize profitability by running under the most favorable conditions, ensuring that fleets operate with maximum efficiency and uptime.

Advertisement

No, AI is not environmentally friendly

There’s a common misconception that because AI can efficiently complete tasks, it must also be environmentally friendly. However, this isn’t necessarily true. For example, ChatGPT uses about ten times more power than a typical Google search.

Advertisement

According to estimates by SemiAnalysis, a semiconductor analysis firm, if ChatGPT were used for every Google search, it would require over 500,000 of Nvidia’s NVDA-3.69% A100 HGX servers to support the demand. This highlights the significant energy consumption associated with AI, underscoring the need to consider its environmental impact despite its operational efficiency.

This further intensifies the pressure on Bitcoin miners, who are already notorious for consuming vast amounts of energy to create Bitcoin. In fact, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge, Bitcoin mining consumes more energy than the entire nation of Switzerland. This means that incorporating AI into Bitcoin mining is not without challenges.

Advertisement

AI-powered Bitcoin mining is a barrier for small miners

The Bitcoin halving event heightened competition to verify transactions and diminished profitability. This has led miners to adopt advanced ASIC rigs that enhance productivity while reducing power consumption.

Advertisement

The reward reduction has already impacted smaller miners, compelling them to invest in more sophisticated equipment to remain competitive. With the potential rise of AI in Bitcoin mining, small miners may face even greater challenges.

As AI-driven mining becomes more widespread, larger companies are expected to benefit disproportionately. According to Chippas, this trend could further elevate barriers to entry for smaller miners, potentially decreasing the network’s participant diversity.

Advertisement

This is concerning for those who believe Bitcoin’s purpose is to decentralize finance: How can we achieve financial decentralization if the creators and major players in the Bitcoin ecosystem are not diverse and decentralized themselves?

AI can benefit Bitcoin mining in a variety of ways

AI-powered Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining has the potential to significantly enhance productivity. It offers increased operational efficiency, optimizes hardware performance, and reduces costs, allowing mining operations to better manage and allocate resources. AI can also improve adaptability to market conditions, potentially boosting profitability. Additionally, it may support more sustainable practices by optimizing energy usage and facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources.

Advertisement

Chippas told Quartz that as the regulatory environment evolves, crypto miners should be prepared to adapt and thrive by staying innovative, committing to sustainability, and maintaining financial health. AI is one of several innovations poised to shape the future of Bitcoin mining, though its widespread adoption and overall impact are yet to be seen, he added.