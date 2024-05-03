Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Apple's secret AI lab, ChatGPT's hallucinations, and explicit chatbot girlfriends: AI news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

Apple's secret AI lab, ChatGPT's hallucinations, and explicit chatbot girlfriends: AI news roundup

Plus, Google wants the U.S. to update its immigration policy to fix the AI talent shortage

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Apple&#39;s secret AI lab, ChatGPT&#39;s hallucinations, and explicit chatbot girlfriends: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: MR.Cole_Photographer, Jeff Swensen, Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media, Justin Sullivan

The growing demand for artificial intelligence is heating up the talent war among companies, and putting heat on the government. On Wednesday, Google sent a letter to the Department of Labor, urging it to update its immigration policies to include AI and cybersecurity to keep up with the demand for these workers, while also making sure it doesn’t lose out on AI talent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a 2019 email released Tuesday as part of the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google shows Microsoft was afraid of Google’s dominance in the AI race — likely driving its partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Plus, Apple is reportedly poaching dozens of Google’s AI experts to a secret lab in Switzerland.

Read these stories and more from this week in AI news.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

AI has the potential to drive innovation and improve productivity, report finds

AI has the potential to drive innovation and improve productivity, report finds

futuristic illustration showing AI lit in neon blue surrounded by neural paths
Illustration: MR.Cole_Photographer (Getty Images)

More businesses are making use of artificial intelligence — and it has potential to drive innovation and improve productivity growth, a new report says.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Joe Biden asked ChatGPT to write a Bruce Springsteen-style song the first time he used it

Joe Biden asked ChatGPT to write a Bruce Springsteen-style song the first time he used it

close up of joe biden smiling surrounded by people
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the United Steel Workers Union at the United Steel Workers Headquarters on April 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Jeff Swensen (Getty Images)

Even the most powerful person in the world is impressed by ChatGPT.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Microsoft’s fear of Google’s AI dominance likely led to its OpenAI partnership, email shows

Microsoft’s fear of Google’s AI dominance likely led to its OpenAI partnership, email shows

Kevin Scott speaking in front of a backdrop that includes pink and black letters on a black and yellow background
Kevin Scott, chief technology officer and executive vice president of AI at Microsoft
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar partnership with OpenAI likely came out of a fear of Google dominating the AI race, an email shows.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Google is dealing with an AI talent shortage — and wants the U.S. to change immigration policy to fix it

Google is dealing with an AI talent shortage — and wants the U.S. to change immigration policy to fix it

Google signage outside its office
Google office in Mountain View, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Unlike other parts of the tech industry, the artificial intelligence sector is struggling to find the right recruits, and now a major tech company is asking the U.S. government to update its immigration policies to not lose out on AI talent.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

An Ivy League school just announced its first AI master’s degree

An Ivy League school just announced its first AI master’s degree

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

As tech companies race to build the world’s leading generative artificial intelligence technologies, they’re choosing from a very small talent pool. The pickings are so slim that staffers at ChatGPT-maker OpenAI have a median salary of nearly $1 million.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

AI startups aren’t making money yet. Does it matter?

AI startups aren’t making money yet. Does it matter?

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s secret AI lab, ChatGPT&#39;s hallucinations, and explicit chatbot girlfriends: AI news roundup
Illustration: Chor muang (Getty Images)

Chatter is picking back up this week about whether the generative artificial intelligence hype is doomed to die.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

AI powered big profits at Samsung

AI powered big profits at Samsung

People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company’s Seocho building in Seoul.
People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company’s Seocho building in Seoul.
Photo: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP (Getty Images)

AI has been a big boon for the electronics giant Samsung this year — something the company expects to continue throughout 2024. In a new earnings release, the South Korean company’s chip division saw its operating profit more than triple to 1.9 trillion won ($1.4 billion) during the first quarter from last year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Apple is poaching dozens of AI experts from Google and building a secret AI lab

Apple is poaching dozens of AI experts from Google and building a secret AI lab

3D printed logos of Apple and Google are pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code
3D printed logos of Apple and Google are pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Apple is spiriting away dozens of Google’s artificial intelligence experts to a secretive Swiss laboratory, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is fine with employees thinking he’s hard to work for

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is fine with employees thinking he’s hard to work for

Jensen Huang wearing all black walking in front of a window with blurred people outside
Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As head of one of the world’s most valuable companies, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang doesn’t believe getting there should be easy — including for people working under him.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

ChatGPT’s ‘hallucinations’ have OpenAI under scrutiny in Europe

ChatGPT’s ‘hallucinations’ have OpenAI under scrutiny in Europe

Sam Altman speaking in front of a black backdrop that has OPENAI DEVDAY printed all over it
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

OpenAI is under scrutiny in the European Union again — this time over ChatGPT’s hallucinations about people.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Bill Gates remains a quiet Microsoft power broker, report says

Bill Gates remains a quiet Microsoft power broker, report says

Bill Gates sitting in a chair with both his arms up as if he's confused
Bill Gates
Photo: Bennett Raglin (Getty Images)

Despite publicly distancing himself from the company he founded, Bill Gates has quietly remained active behind the scenes of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence strategy and company operations, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Explicit AI girlfriend chatbot ads are flooding Facebook and Instagram

Explicit AI girlfriend chatbot ads are flooding Facebook and Instagram

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s secret AI lab, ChatGPT&#39;s hallucinations, and explicit chatbot girlfriends: AI news roundup
Photo: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger host thousands of advertisements for sexually explicit AI “girlfriend” chatbots, according to a new report. The generative artificial intelligence chatbots engage with users and generate images and suggestive texts. They also collect a lot of user data.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says companies will ‘still want human’ workers as AI grows

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says companies will ‘still want human’ workers as AI grows

Jensen Huang wearing all black sitting in a chair in front of a royal blue backdrop
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

The man behind the chips powering the current artificial intelligence boom doesn’t think the technology is going to replace human workers.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

15 / 15