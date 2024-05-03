Apple's secret AI lab, ChatGPT's hallucinations, and explicit chatbot girlfriends: AI news roundup

The growing demand for artificial intelligence is heating up the talent war among companies, and putting heat on the government. On Wednesday, Google sent a letter to the Department of Labor, urging it to update its immigration policies to include AI and cybersecurity to keep up with the demand for these workers, while also making sure it doesn’t lose out on AI talent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a 2019 email released Tuesday as part of the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google shows Microsoft was afraid of Google’s dominance in the AI race — likely driving its partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Plus, Apple is reportedly poaching dozens of Google’s AI experts to a secret lab in Switzerland.

Read these stories and more from this week in AI news.