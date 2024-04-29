Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says companies will 'still want human' workers as AI grows

The man behind the chips powering the current artificial intelligence boom doesn’t think the technology is going to replace human workers.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was asked during an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes what he thinks will happen to workers when AI and robots can do more human jobs.

“The workers work for companies. And so companies, when they become more productive, earnings increase,” Huang said in the interview that aired Sunday. “I’ve never seen one company that had earnings increase and not hire more people.”

“I believe that you still want human in the loop, because we have good judgment, because there are circumstances that the machines are not — just not going to understand,” Huang added.

Huang unveiled Nvidia’s highly anticipated new processor, Blackwell, at the company’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in March. Huang told 60 Minutes the chip can do “quadrillions of calculations a second,” and added that the company hopes Blackwell “does things that surprise us.”

“In some areas like drug discovery designing better materials that are lighter, stronger,” Huang said. “We need artificial intelligence to help us explore the universe in places that we could’ve never done ourselves.”

Nvidia became the first chipmaker to reach a $2 trillion valuation in February, and is now one of the most valuable companies in the world. It’s H100 chips, which power the large language models (LLMs) needed to run generative AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has fueled the company’s rise to the top.

