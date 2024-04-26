A.I.

OpenAI's Sam Altman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and other tech leaders are joining a new federal AI safety board

Other tech leaders on the new board include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google parent Alphabet’s chief Sundar Pichai

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
right-side profile of Sam Altman partially hidden
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Some of the people driving today’s artificial intelligence boom are getting another responsibility — this time to ensure the U.S. government safely and securely deploys AI in critical infrastructure.

Suggested Reading

Few Americans feel the Fed's interest rate cuts yet
The Boeing Starliner astronauts took their first spacewalk
Starbucks would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy
Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Few Americans feel the Fed's interest rate cuts yet
The Boeing Starliner astronauts took their first spacewalk
Starbucks would rather close down stores than keep its open-door policy
Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are among almost two dozen tech and business leaders joining a new Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board, which will advise the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on protecting the economy, healthcare, and other industries from threats posed by AI, The Wall Street Journal reports. They will work with the department to form recommendations for preventing potential harm from using AI in critical infrastructure, including the power grid and transportation.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia's AI agents, Delta's play, and insurance denials: AI news roundup
AI has an energy crisis. Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and others went to the White House about it

Related Content

Nvidia's AI agents, Delta's play, and insurance denials: AI news roundup
AI has an energy crisis. Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and others went to the White House about it

Other tech leaders on the new board include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google parent Alphabet’s chief Sundar Pichai, as well as Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian, The Journal reports. The board will also include academics and civil rights leaders.

Advertisement

“A failure to deploy AI in a safe and secure and responsible manner when it comes to critical infrastructure can be devastating,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who will chair the board, told The Journal. He also said implementing AI technology into U.S. infrastructure is a “tremendous opportunity” to improve services in ways that include automating manufacturing and being able to find issues in the power grid.

Advertisement

The Biden administration in October issued an executive order on safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, which established the new board. The executive order also requires that AI developers, such as OpenAI and Microsoft, disclose their safety test results and other information with the federal government before making models public. A DHS official told The Journal the board will hold its first meeting in May, and is expected to meet each quarter.