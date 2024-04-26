Sam Altman, Jensen Huang, and the 20 other leaders on the new AI safety board

The people responsible for driving the current artificial intelligence boom are now being tasked with advising the U.S. government on how to safely and securely deploy the technology in critical infrastructure.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang are among almost two dozen tech and business leaders, academics, public officials, and civil rights leaders joining the government’s Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board. The board members will advise the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on preventing harm while implementing AI in critical infrastructure such as the power grid and transportation. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will chair the board.

See below for the other inaugural members of the new AI safety board.

Tech

As mentioned above, Altman, whose ChatGPT launched the fierce, ongoing generative AI race, and Huang, whose company designs the chips powering leading AI models, will serve on the board with other tech executives including AI startup Anthropic’s co-founder and chief executive Dario Amodei, Microsoft chief executive and chairman Satya Nadella, and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai. Among the others:

Rumman Chowdhury, chief executive of Humane-Intelligence, a non-profit that works with companies developing consumer-facing AI products to review their models for safety and ethics

Arvind Krishna, chair and chief executive of technology pioneer IBM

Lisa Su, chair and chief executive of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides Bedrock, a cloud-based service

Shantanu Narayen, chair and chief executive of Adobe

, chair and chief executive of Adobe Chuck Robbins, chair and chief executive of Cisco, and chair of the Business Roundtable, a non-profit lobbyist association

Business

The Biden administration also sought board members whose companies are implementing AI-powered technology into their business, including Delta Air Lines chief executive Ed Bastian. Others include:

Kathy Warden, chair, president, and chief executive of aerospace and military technology company Northrop Grumman, which has developed and implemented AI and machine learning (ML) solutions

, chair, president, and chief executive of aerospace and military technology company Northrop Grumman, which has Vicki Hollub, president and chief executive of Occidental Petroleum, an oil and gas exploration and manufacturing company

Public office

Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), and assistant to President Joe Biden for science and technology

Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Seattle, and chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Technology and Innovation Committee

, Mayor of Seattle, and chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Technology and Innovation Committee Wes Moore, Governor of Maryland

Academia

Fei-Fei Li, an AI researcher

, an Nicol Turner Lee, senior fellow and director at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation, which conducts research on technology development in the U.S. and around the world

Civil rights