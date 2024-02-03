Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
An Apple tease, Microsoft's cloud soars, Nvidia's big threat, and Taylor Swift deepfakes: The week in AI news

A.I.

An Apple tease, Microsoft's cloud soars, Nvidia's big threat, and Taylor Swift deepfakes: The week in AI news

Plus, another car maker includes ChatGPT, and OpenAI says don't worry about biological weapons

Image for article titled An Apple tease, Microsoft&#39;s cloud soars, Nvidia&#39;s big threat, and Taylor Swift deepfakes: The week in AI news
Graphic: Images: Gonzalo Fuentes, Shannon Stapleton, Rick Wilking, Dina Sakr


It was another busy week in artificial intelligence news, from word of a coming Apple announcement to Taylor Swift AI deepfakes taking over the internet.

Check out the slideshow above to see what you might have missed.

Apple is teasing an AI announcement “later this year”

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021.
Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes (Reuters)

We are one step closer to knowing what Apple is developing on the generative AI front.

AI enthusiasm is driving Microsoft’s cloud business higher

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 27, 2017.
Satya Nadella is in charge of the company helping to lead the generative AI industry.
Photo: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

Tech layoffs are happening—and Microsoft is no exception. But Microsoft’s bottom line is thriving. In the last three months ending Jan. 30, the company recorded revenue of $62.0 billion, up 18% from the same period last year. The tech giant’s cloud business, which includes its Azure division, posted revenue of $25.9 billion, up 20%. 

Nvidia’s biggest customers are also the AI chip maker’s biggest threat

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the NVIDIA Volta GPU computing platform at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2018
Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO.
Photo: Rick Wilking (Reuters)

Nvidia—which roughly translates to “envy” in Latin—has been having its AI moment. The chip maker’s stock is up almost 30% year-to-date, closing at $624.65 on Monday, Jan. 29. 

Meta’s metaverse is back

Designers of the first Egyptian virtual city METATUT in a virtual tour on the Metaverse while wearing VR headsets and handles in Cairo, Egypt December 5, 2022. The idea of the city depends on an imaginary assumption, that king Tutankhamun came back to life in 2022 to complete what he dreamed to accomplish in Egypt, but this time through the virtual world.
Hello, can you see me?
Image: Dina Sakr (Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg is on a mission to make the metaverse happen. In the last three months ending Dec. 31, Meta’s Reality Labs division hit $1 billion for the first time — while also recording $4.65 billion in losses. To be sure, the VR headsets still make up a slither of Meta’s overall revenue, which continues to be driven by the company’s ad business. 

Peugeot cars will soon use ChatGPT to talk to drivers

Peugeot 408 hybrid, manufactured by Stellantis, is displayed during an unveiling event in Paris, France, June 21, 2022.
Talking cars.
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

More automakers want you to talk to your car. 

OpenAI says GPT-4 probably won’t help in developing biological weapons

Participants of training take part in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) exercises on September 5, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. The partnership between IMC and HHI aims to provide a comprehensive emergency- and trauma-care training to healthcare workers, public safety professionals and the Ukrainian community. For this 3rd phase, training programs are moving forward to being locally run by Ukrainian staff in a cost efficient, sustainable, and locally driven manner.
Could GPT-4 aid in developing biological weapons?
Photo: Dmytro Mykhailov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images (Getty Images)

OpenAI’s most advanced AI model, GPT-4, doesn’t pose a risk of helping people create biological threats, according to early research from the company. But that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. 

Taylor Swift AI deepfakes took over the Internet. Here’s what to know

Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023.
Taylor Swift, a pop star.
Photo: Mario Anzuoni (Reuters)

Last week, explicit AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift flooded X, marking the latest high-profile deepfakes and highlighting the challenge of stopping them

