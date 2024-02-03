An Apple tease, Microsoft's cloud soars, Nvidia's big threat, and Taylor Swift deepfakes: The week in AI news

We are one step closer to knowing what Apple is developing on the generative AI front.
Tech layoffs are happening—and Microsoft is no exception. But Microsoft’s bottom line is thriving. In the last three months ending Jan. 30, the company recorded revenue of $62.0 billion, up 18% from the same period last year. The tech giant’s cloud business, which includes its Azure division, posted revenue of $25.9 billion, up 20%.
Mark Zuckerberg is on a mission to make the metaverse happen. In the last three months ending Dec. 31, Meta’s Reality Labs division hit $1 billion for the first time — while also recording $4.65 billion in losses. To be sure, the VR headsets still make up a slither of Meta’s overall revenue, which continues to be driven by the company’s ad business.
More automakers want you to talk to your car.
OpenAI’s most advanced AI model, GPT-4, doesn’t pose a risk of helping people create biological threats, according to early research from the company. But that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.
Last week, explicit AI-generated photos of Taylor Swift flooded X, marking the latest high-profile deepfakes and highlighting the challenge of stopping them.