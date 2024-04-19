Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
A.I.

Jeff Bezos' $100 million, Google's $100 billion, and Microsoft's new play: AI news roundup

Plus, an OpenAI rivals says it's worth $5 billion,

By
Britney Nguyen
Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; $100 million, Google&#39;s $100 billion, and Microsoft&#39;s new play: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Annabelle Chih, Adobe, Benoit Tessier, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bezos Earth Fund
Chipmaking giant TSMC expects to pocket even more AI profits

Chipmaking giant TSMC expects to pocket even more AI profits

TSMC office building with TSMC logo
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company at Hsinchu Science Park on September 16, 2022 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Photo: Annabelle Chih (Getty Images)

The world’s most important semiconductor foundry predicted its second-quarter sales may rise by up to 30% — higher than previously projected — amid an AI boom driven by its customers including Nvidia and Apple.

Adobe is fighting AI election deepfakes. Here’s how

Adobe is fighting AI election deepfakes. Here’s how

An example of Content Credentials for an image generated by Adobe Firefly.
An example of Content Credentials for an image generated by Adobe Firefly.
Image: Adobe

Americans are worried about how AI deepfakes could spark a misinformation wildfire ahead of the U.S. presidential election this fall — and some are even curtailing their social media use because of that concern.

OpenAI’s French rival Mistral AI says it’s worth $5 billion

OpenAI’s French rival Mistral AI says it’s worth $5 billion

Arthur Mensch wearing a microphone speaking on stage
Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit in Paris, France, April 3, 2024.
Photo: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

French open source AI startup Mistral AI is speaking to investors about raising hundreds of millions of dollars in its next funding round and seeking a $5 billion valuation.

Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund is giving out $100 million for AI solutions to tackle climate change

Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund is giving out $100 million for AI solutions to tackle climate change

Jeff Bezos speaking at a clear podium with a sign behind him that says: "The Paris Climate 10 year Pledge Early"
Jeff Bezos speaks during the Climate Week NYC Leaders’ Reception at PEAK at Hudson Yards on September 20, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bezos Earth Fund (Getty Images)

One of the world’s richest people, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is awarding $100 million in grants for AI solutions to tackle climate change and nature loss.

Adobe might partner with OpenAI to offer AI video generation

Adobe might partner with OpenAI to offer AI video generation

Signage on Adobe headquarters in San Jose, California.
Signage on Adobe headquarters in San Jose, California.
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Adobe said this week that it’s in talks with OpenAI and other AI companies, such as Runway and Pika Labs, to make AI video generation tools for users of Adobe Premiere Pro.

AMD is taking on Nvidia and Intel with a new AI computer chip

AMD is taking on Nvidia and Intel with a new AI computer chip

AMD sign posted outside its office building covered in windows
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) headquarters on May 10, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The AI race isn’t all about tech giants trying to create bigger and better chatbots. It includes the chipmakers powering the latest AI-enabled devices and models, too.

Google will spend more than $100 billion on AI, exec says

Google will spend more than $100 billion on AI, exec says

Demis Hassabis close up wearing a navy suit and tie, blurred people are behind him
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.
Photo: Samuel de Roman (Getty Images)

After comparing the billions of dollars going into AI development to crypto hype, Google’s AI chief executive said the company will spend over $100 billion over time to develop AI technology.

AI’s ‘insatiable’ electricity demand could slow its growth—a lot, Arm exec says

AI’s ‘insatiable’ electricity demand could slow its growth—a lot, Arm exec says

An Arm executive says generative AI’s overwhelming demand for electricity could hinder its rapid growth.

Microsoft’s new AI play is a $1.5 billion investment in an Abu Dhabi firm with China ties

Microsoft’s new AI play is a $1.5 billion investment in an Abu Dhabi firm with China ties

Close up of two Microsoft logos on the experience center
Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue on April 03, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Microsoft is making a $1.5 billion investment into United Arab Emirates-based AI company, Group 42 Holding (G42), that will bring its AI technology to the UAE and other countries.

OpenAI is coming to Asia with its first office in Japan

OpenAI is coming to Asia with its first office in Japan

Sam Altman speaking into a microphone he's holding, facing the right, with a navy and red flag in the background
OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman speaks during an event at Keio University on June 12, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi (Getty Images)

OpenAI marked its expansion into Asia by opening its first office on the continent in Tokyo, Japan.

Samsung will get $6.4 billion in U.S. funding for chipmaking facilities in Texas

Samsung will get $6.4 billion in U.S. funding for chipmaking facilities in Texas

Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol wearing black suit and tuxedo standing beside each other
President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House last year.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

South Korean electronics giant Samsung is the latest chipmaker to receive billions from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, the Biden administration said Monday.

The AI craze is no dot-com bubble. Here’s why

The AI craze is no dot-com bubble. Here’s why

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; $100 million, Google&#39;s $100 billion, and Microsoft&#39;s new play: AI news roundup
Graphic: Laura Bratton, Photos: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Shutterstock

David Godes remembers his first year as a Harvard Business School professor, when young graduate students started dropping out like flies. It was 2000, the dawn of the modern internet, and would-be Harvard MBA grads thought they’d be better off starting and joining nascent dot-com companies.

The top companies for training workers to use AI — including Amazon and GM

The top companies for training workers to use AI — including Amazon and GM

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; $100 million, Google&#39;s $100 billion, and Microsoft&#39;s new play: AI news roundup
Image: Deemerwha studio (Shutterstock)

Less than half of U.S. companies are taking steps to train their employees to use generative artificial intelligence, which has been hailed the most disruptive technology since the advent of the internet, according to a new report.

‘Transformational’ or ‘civilization destruction’: Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other business leaders on AI

‘Transformational’ or ‘civilization destruction’: Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other business leaders on AI

Close up of Sam Altman speaking, wearing a grey crewneck in front of a black background
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Whether it’s about new chatbots and chips, or the billions going into its development, sentiment around the future of generative artificial intelligence seems optimistic. But the AI boom is not without occasional warnings it could all spiral out of control.

