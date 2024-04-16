‘Transformational’ or ‘civilization destruction’: Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and other business leaders on AI

In March, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the company’s latest and best AI model GPT-4 “kind of sucks.”

“I think it is our job to live a few years in the future and remember that the tools we have now are going to kind of suck, looking backward at them, and that’s how we make sure the future is better,” Altman told the computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman.

As head of the company that kicked off the current AI craze after releasing ChatGPT in November 2022, Altman has said a lot about the future of AI in both the near-term and the long-term. At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Altman said he’s not too worried about the technology’s impact on the 2024 presidential election.

“I believe that America is going to be fine no matter what happens in this election,” he said. “I believe that AI is going to be fine no matter what happens after this election.”

He also said people shouldn’t be too concerned about AI stealing jobs.

“People will go on with their lives,” Altman said. “We are making a tool that is impressive, but humans are going to do their human things.”

But Altman has also warned about “very subtle societal misalignments” that can make AI “go horribly wrong.”