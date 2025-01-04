AI stocks to watch, Apple TV tries free, and the Chips Act scramble: Tech roundup

Big Tech is spending billions on artificial intelligence as demand grows for computing power and more advanced capabilities.

Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) spent a combined $125 billion on investing in and running AI data centers between January and August 2024, according to a JPMorgan (JPM) report citing New Street Research. The research shows both total AI capital expenditures and total data center operating costs, which include “cash operating expenses, software, depreciation, and electricity.”

