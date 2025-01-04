How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

AI stocks to watch, Apple TV tries free, and the Chips Act scramble: Tech roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

AI stocks to watch, Apple TV tries free, and the Chips Act scramble: Tech roundup

Plus, AI takes over CES 2025 with smart gadgets galore

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled AI stocks to watch, Apple TV tries free, and the Chips Act scramble: Tech roundup
Image: Tony Avelar (Getty Images), Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images), Photo: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Sebastien Bozon/AFP (Getty Images), Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Rebecca Noble (Getty Images), Chesnot (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

The AI stocks that could boom in 2025

The AI stocks that could boom in 2025

Investors to AI firms: ‘Show me the money’—Why ROI will dominate 2025
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Big Tech stocks could have another big year in 2025.

Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) could continue to be some of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence-driven stock boom, David Dietze, senior portfolio strategist at Peapack Private Wealth Management, said in the latest episode of Quartz AI Factor, a video series set at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Apple TV+ will be free to stream this weekend

Apple TV+ will be free to stream this weekend

From left, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif.
From left, Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif.
Image: Tony Avelar (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) announced Monday that its video streaming service, Apple TV+, will be free worldwide this upcoming weekend, allowing anyone with an Apple ID to access the platform’s shows.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

How many billions Big Tech spent on AI data centers in 2024

How many billions Big Tech spent on AI data centers in 2024

digitally generated image of neon AI chat bubbles
Image: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

Big Tech is spending billions on artificial intelligence as demand grows for computing power and more advanced capabilities.

Advertisement

Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) spent a combined $125 billion on investing in and running AI data centers between January and August 2024, according to a JPMorgan (JPM) report citing New Street Research. The research shows both total AI capital expenditures and total data center operating costs, which include “cash operating expenses, software, depreciation, and electricity.”

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Apple is giving discounts on iPhones in China to compete with Huawei

Apple is giving discounts on iPhones in China to compete with Huawei

iPhone 16 logo on a store window, people can be seen inside the store
Apple flagship store in Shanghai, China on September 22, 2024.
Photo: Costfoto/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Apple (AAPL) is giving its Chinese customers a discount on iPhones as it competes with homegrown rivals such as Huawei.

Advertisement

The iPhone maker is offering a discount of up to 500 Chinese yuan, or $68.50, on its latest iPhone models when customers use “eligible payment methods,” according to the Apple website. The 500 yuan discount applies to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be discounted by 400 yuan during the promotion, which runs from January 4 to 7.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million over Siri’s alleged eavesdropping

Apple has agreed to pay $95 million over Siri’s alleged eavesdropping

Plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit argued that consumers who purchased devices with Siri enabled did not consent to have conversations where they didn’t intentionally activate the assistant recorded.
Plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit argued that consumers who purchased devices with Siri enabled did not consent to have conversations where they didn’t intentionally activate the assistant recorded.
Photo: Sebastien Bozon/AFP (Getty Images)

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) has agreed to pay $95 million to settle a proposed cash action lawsuit over allegations that it used its virtual assistant to eavesdrop on iPhone users.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

AI takes over CES 2025, one smart gadget at a time

AI takes over CES 2025, one smart gadget at a time

CES signage on the building of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall
CES 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2024.
Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Just when you thought your toaster couldn’t get any smarter, CES 2025 is about to prove you wrong. The world’s biggest tech show returns to Las Vegas from January 7-10, promising to stuff artificial intelligence into literally everything that has a power button.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Chipmakers are rushing to get Chips Act money before Biden’s out. Here’s who’s finalized so far

Chipmakers are rushing to get Chips Act money before Biden’s out. Here’s who’s finalized so far

Joe Biden is blurry in the foreground standing at a mostly cut off podium, a sign that says "Project Funded by President Joe Biden's Chips and Science Act" is in focus behind him
U.S. President Joe Biden at Intel’s Ocotillo Campus on March 20, 2024 in Chandler, Arizona.
Photo: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

As the Biden administration prepares to pass power to President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. chipmakers are rushing to finalize federal funding.

Advertisement

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing, research, and development in the U.S. The $280 billion package includes $52 billion in subsidies for chips.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Elon Musk’s Starlink will give Ukraine ‘uninterrupted’ cell service

Elon Musk’s Starlink will give Ukraine ‘uninterrupted’ cell service

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to give Ukraine “uninterrupted” service through its satellite network through a partnership with Kyivstar (VEON), the country’s largest mobile operator.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

AI investors will demand returns in 2025, analyst says

AI investors will demand returns in 2025, analyst says

AI investors will demand returns on their investments in 2025, analyst says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

David Dietze of Peapack Private Wealth Management says capital expenditures are no longer enough and AI companies must deliver tangible cash flows

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

From Nvidia to Reddit: How AI will reshape industries in 2025

From Nvidia to Reddit: How AI will reshape industries in 2025

From Nvidia to Reddit: How AI is reshaping industries in 2025
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

David Dietze of Peapack Private Wealth Management on the companies powering the AI revolution — and who’s cashing in

Advertisement

12 / 12