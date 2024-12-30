Apple TV+ will be free to stream this weekend

Apple (AAPL+0.29% ) announced Monday that its video streaming service, Apple TV+, will be free worldwide this upcoming weekend, allowing anyone with an Apple ID to access the platform’s shows.

“Apple TV+ is ringing in the New Year by offering an all-access pass to customers all around the world,” the company said in a press release on Monday. “Enjoy Apple TV+ for free the first weekend of 2025 (January 3 through January 5), Apple TV+ will be free on any device where Apple TV+ is available.”

User who take advantage of the offer will be able to watch shows like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “Severance.”

The tech giant had been teasing an event involving its streaming platform since last week. On Monday, the company promoted the free weekend across social media.

However, some posts indicate the free period will run from Jan. 4 through Jan. 5. This is because the promotion is expected to begin on the afternoon of Jan. 3 Pacific time, which shortens the offer for certain regions.

The news comes as several streaming platforms rolled out steep discounts to attract new users for their ad-supported plans this holiday season, with some offering subscriptions as low as $0.99 per month.

Additionally, Netflix (NFLX+0.56% ) has been working to attract more viewers through live programming, including two NFL games on Christmas that each averaged 24 million viewers. A halftime show headlined by Beyoncé drew an even larger audience, with 27 million people tuning in.

