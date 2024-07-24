Air traffic controllers will get more time to rest between shifts after scary close calls

In This Story FDX LUV

Air traffic controllers in the U.S. will have more time to rest in between shifts after a series of close calls between planes highlighted concerns about their ability to perform their duties.



How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the union representing air traffic controllers, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, agreed to a deal to increase time between shifts as part of their negotiations for next year, the Associated Press reports. Workers will now get 10 hours between shifts and at least 12 hours before and after midnight shifts that disturb normal sleep schedules.

Advertisement

“The science is clear that controller fatigue is a public safety issue, and it must be addressed,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said.

Advertisement

Union president Rich Santa said the changes should help provide some much-needed relief to his “understaffed” workforce.

Advertisement

The FAA has been short-staffed for years and the problem has become drastic enough for it to limit the amount of flights allowed in New York and Florida because it can’t properly staff air traffic control towers.

The news follows a few close calls that could have proved disastrous. In January, a controller allowed a FedEx plane to land on the same Texas runway where a Southwest Airlines plane was in the middle of takeoff.