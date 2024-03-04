The vast majority of Airbnb listings are unverified

The short-term rental property platform, Airbnb, announced today that it has verified nearly 1.5 million of its listings across the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, and France. If that number seems large, consider that it still leaves a whopping 80% of the company’s 7.7 million properties left to be verified.



Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Since launching in 2008, Airbnb has become the go-to for travelers looking for an alternative to hotels. It has also become a lucrative option for property earners looking to make some cash. In some U.S. cities, an Airbnb host can even earn more per year than their town’s average worker.

Advertisement

In recent years, Airbnb has taken some steps to improve their customer experience and weed out scams on its platform.

Advertisement

In September, the company said it would start verifying listings on its website and app in a number of countries. Five months later, the company’s has verified nearly 20% of its 7.7 million listings.

Advertisement

To verify a listing, hosts need to prove the listing is a real home, confirm its location, and prove they have access. Listings that pass the verification process will soon receive a verified badge on the platform.

Airbnb said it will soon launch new tools such as photo and video authentication to make the process easier. It will also start verifying listings in 30 additional countries this fall.

Advertisement

What else is Airbnb doing to protect customers