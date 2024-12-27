Air and Space

Airline stocks had an incredible 2024

By one measure, the industry hasn't been this much better than the overall market in a decade

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An airplane
An airplane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
In This Story
UAL-4.31%DAL-2.28%

Despite opening the year with a door plug blowout whose fallout reverberated throughout the industry, U.S. airlines had a pretty good year in the stock market. Bloomberg reports that the S&P Supercomposite Airlines index rose 57% this year, beating the S&P 500 by more than 30 percentage points — the biggest such gap in a decade.

Suggested Reading

Costco took a gamble on Kirkland. Here's how much it paid off
Tesla's first-quarter deliveries are likely to miss the mark, according to analysts
Rocket's $9.4 billion all-stock takeover of Mr. Cooper prompts its shares to decline
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Costco took a gamble on Kirkland. Here's how much it paid off
Tesla's first-quarter deliveries are likely to miss the mark, according to analysts
Rocket's $9.4 billion all-stock takeover of Mr. Cooper prompts its shares to decline
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The year had some particularly big Wall Street flops among carriers, with the now-bankrupt Spirit Airlines coming to mind. Its shares were delisted by the New York Stock Exchange and now trade among so-called penny stocks; they have lost nearly all their value. But after that late-in-the-year hiccup, various airlines have been upgrading their internal forecasts and pointing to an acceleration in customer demand.

Advertisement

Related Content

Delta, American, and United Airlines are waiving change fees as the CrowdStrike global tech outage delays flights
United Airlines stock has been on a tear

Related Content

Delta, American, and United Airlines are waiving change fees as the CrowdStrike global tech outage delays flights
United Airlines stock has been on a tear

One name in particular has had an especially good 2024. United Airlines (UAL-4.31%), which competes with Delta Air Lines (DAL-2.28%) as the preeminent domestic name in the space — the two companies are dueling to see who can build the country’s biggest airport lounge — has seen its stock rise nearly 140%. When a so-called “capacity crisis” of unsold seats depressed airfares, United told investors that it saw the headwind coming and cut down on supply in order to turn the situation into a major tailwind.