Airlines

United Airlines had a great quarter by outsmarting the industry's 'capacity' crisis

Executives touted earlier cuts that paid off later in the year

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A United Airlines plane
A United Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
In This Story
UAL+1.00%

United Airlines (UAL+1.00%) presented its third-quarter earnings earlier this week, and it beat expectations for both revenue ($14.8 billion) and profits ($1.3 billion). Despite having its busiest September ever, the carrier attributed its blockbuster quarter to efforts to sell fewer seats.

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

JPMorgan's RTO backlash, Goldman's CEO pay, and fake job postings: Leadership news roundup
The best states to raise a family, powerful passports, and Donald Trump's car: Lifestyle news roundup
Nvidia stock bleeds, Bitcoin bounces back, and Jamie Dimon's view: Markets news roundup
Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“United’s domestic capacity in 2024 was shaped with the expectation that industry would remove unprofitable capacity in earnest in Q4,” chief commerical officer Andrew Nocella said on the company’s earnings call Wednesday. “As a result, United expanded slower than most during the first three quarters of the year, when capacity dynamics were less favorable, but importantly, our timing was right, tilting our growth to the quarter where the industry conditions would be the best.”

Advertisement

Related Content

The Dow flies higher on United and other airlines stocks
Boeing's $2 billion boost, United earnings, the best airports, and labor strikes: Airline news roundup

Related Content

The Dow flies higher on United and other airlines stocks
Boeing's $2 billion boost, United earnings, the best airports, and labor strikes: Airline news roundup

Earlier this year, executives in the airline industry began fretting that they were leaving money on the table because there was too much “capacity,” or seats available for sale. Lower-cost airlines, which were suddenly having to compete with more premium-branded names looking for market share, were especially vulnerable. Cutting that capacity, then, would help put upward pressure on ticket prices. (This effect will become especially pronounced as the holiday flying season rolls around.)

Advertisement

United touted that it ferried 474,000 passengers a day last month, its busiest September ever. It now expects to flip its momentum lucratively.

Advertisement

“Much of the revenue challenges we have seen in Q3 were in weak yields for domestic leisure customers who book travel far out,” Nocella said on the call. “As we look into Q1, we’re selling these very same tickets at yields that are much higher.”