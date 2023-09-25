Make business better.™️
Business News

Alcoa, Krispy Kreme fall; Williams-Sonoma, Ford rise, Monday, 9/25/2023

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday: Alcoa, Krispy Kreme fall; Williams-Sonoma, Ford rise

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

HP Inc., down 47 cents to $26.30.

Berkshire Hathaway sold about 4.8 million shares of the personal computer and printer maker.

Alcoa Corp., down $1.72 to $26.63.

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products maker said William Oplinger is succeeding Roy Harvey CEO.

Amazon.com Inc., up $2.15 to $131.27.

The internet retail giant is investing up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Netflix Inc., up $4.99 to $384.80.

A tentative deal has been reached to end Hollywood’s writers strike after nearly five months.

Krispy Kreme Inc., down 5 cents to $12.74.

The doughnut chain said Josh Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield as CEO.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $16.27 to $156.28.

Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners disclosed a 5% ownership stake in the seller of cookware and home furnishings.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 5 cents to $37.20.

The copper mining company edged higher despite prices slipping for the base metal .

Ford Motor Co., up 15 cents to $12.58.

Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement with automaker, averting a threatened strike.

