Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) reports earnings

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS-14.99% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Aligos's focus on developing novel therapeutics for liver diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronavirus infections.

Aligos's pipeline includes ALG-000184, ALG-055009, and ALG-097558. ALG-000184 is a potential best-in-class Capsid Assembly Modulator for chronic HBV infection, ALG-055009 is a THR-β agonist for MASH, and ALG-097558 is a small molecule coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor.

The company reported a net loss of $131.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $87.7 million for the previous year. The increase in net loss was primarily due to a $44 million increase in the change in fair value of common warrants.

Research and development expenses decreased slightly to $70.3 million from $73.0 million in 2023, mainly due to a decrease in employee-related costs.

General and administrative expenses also decreased to $22.8 million from $30.6 million in the previous year, primarily due to reduced legal and IP expenses.

Aligos ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $56.9 million. The company expects its existing cash resources to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.

The filing also notes that Aligos completed a private placement in February 2025, raising approximately $105.0 million to support ongoing and future clinical development activities.

Aligos plans to continue its focus on liver and viral diseases, leveraging its expertise to develop potential regimens addressing unmet medical needs.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.