Earnings Snapshots

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) reports earnings

The filing was submitted on March 6, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
AMAL-1.52%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL-1.52%) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

Suggested Reading

Big Pharma wants to bring back a tax break that could save it $15 billion
The Pentagon is upping its bet on AI. Here's what it means for the military
Late car payments hit their highest level in decades, alarming economists
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing reports a net income of $106.4 million for the year, compared to $88.0 million in the previous year. Earnings per diluted share increased to $3.44 from $2.86.

Suggested Reading

Big Pharma wants to bring back a tax break that could save it $15 billion
The Pentagon is upping its bet on AI. Here's what it means for the military
Late car payments hit their highest level in decades, alarming economists
Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Net interest income rose by 8.1% to $282.4 million, driven by higher yields on loans and securities. The net interest margin increased to 3.51%, up from 3.41% in the previous year.

Advertisement

Related Content

Costco defies Trump's tariff concerns – but the stock still slips
Nvidia stock falls 6% into a correction as the Nasdaq bleeds

Related Content

Costco defies Trump's tariff concerns – but the stock still slips
Nvidia stock falls 6% into a correction as the Nasdaq bleeds

The provision for credit losses decreased to $10.3 million from $14.7 million. This decrease was primarily due to improvements in macroeconomic forecasts and lower unfunded exposures.

Advertisement

Non-interest income increased by $3.9 million to $33.2 million, largely due to a rise in service charges on deposit accounts.

Advertisement

Non-interest expense rose by $8.6 million to $159.8 million, mainly due to higher compensation expenses and data processing costs.

Total assets increased to $8.26 billion from $7.97 billion, with notable increases in loans and investment securities.

Advertisement

Total deposits grew by $168.6 million to $7.18 billion, while borrowings increased by $246.3 million.

The company reported a total stockholders' equity of $707.7 million, up from $585.4 million, primarily due to retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income.

Advertisement

Amalgamated Financial Corp. remains well-capitalized, with a total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.26% at the consolidated level.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Amalgamated Financial Corp. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.