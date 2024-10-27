Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft earnings, a big jobs report: What to watch in the markets this week

This week promises to be exceptionally busy, with a blend of financial updates and festive celebrations. Investors are bracing for a flurry of major earnings reports, providing a crucial snapshot of how various sectors are navigating the current economic landscape.

Along with the earnings wave, the spirit of celebration is also in full force. Halloween is almost here, and people are ready to embrace spooky festivities with creative costumes, themed parties, and a variety of new trends. This year, Halloween coincides with Diwali, the major Hindu festival of lights, which has been gaining popularity in the United States. Many retail giants have expanded their offerings to include Diwali-themed products, from festive lights to traditional sweets, making it easier for people to partake in the celebrations.

By the end of this week, the focus will also shift towards the upcoming U.S. presidential election. With the results just around the corner, markets are keeping a close eye on political developments, as the election outcome could have significant implications for economic policies and investor sentiment.

Let’s dive into what’s in store and see how the market responds to this combination of financial updates and holiday cheer.

A packed week of earnings reports

This week is set to be busy for earnings reports, with major tech companies and other industry giants unveiling their financial performance. Here’s a breakdown of what to watch:

Ford earnings on Monday

Ford Motor (F+2.72% ) will kick off the week by releasing its earnings report after the closing bell.

Google, Chipotle, AMD and more earnings on Tuesday

Meta, Microsoft, and more earnings on Wednesday

Apple, Amazon, and more earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hathaway earnings on Friday

The week wraps up with earnings from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), led by Warren Buffett, along with energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM+1.33% ) and Chevron Corporation (CVX+0.89% ).

Macroeconomic reports to watch this week

This week brings a series of key economic reports that could provide insights into the state of the U.S. economy. Things kick off on Tuesday with the release of the consumer confidence report, offering a gauge of consumer sentiment. It is followed by the job openings for September, which will shed light on the current demand for labor.

On Wednesday, attention will turn to the private sector as the ADP Employment Report is released, providing an early snapshot of job growth. The day will also see the release of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, which will be closely watched for indications of economic expansion or slowdown.

Thursday will feature the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, providing critical data on price changes for goods and services purchased by U.S. consumers. The weekly initial jobless claims report will also be released, offering a real-time view of the labor market’s health.

The week wraps up on Friday with the release of the highly anticipated U.S. employment report, including data on non-farm payrolls, the national unemployment rate, and average hourly wages. These figures will be key indicators of labor market strength and may influence future Federal Reserve policy decisions.