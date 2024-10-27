Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft earnings, a big jobs report: What to watch in the markets this week

In This Story
This week promises to be exceptionally busy, with a blend of financial updates and festive celebrations. Investors are bracing for a flurry of major earnings reports, providing a crucial snapshot of how various sectors are navigating the current economic landscape.
Along with the earnings wave, the spirit of celebration is also in full force. Halloween is almost here, and people are ready to embrace spooky festivities with creative costumes, themed parties, and a variety of new trends. This year, Halloween coincides with Diwali, the major Hindu festival of lights, which has been gaining popularity in the United States. Many retail giants have expanded their offerings to include Diwali-themed products, from festive lights to traditional sweets, making it easier for people to partake in the celebrations.
By the end of this week, the focus will also shift towards the upcoming U.S. presidential election. With the results just around the corner, markets are keeping a close eye on political developments, as the election outcome could have significant implications for economic policies and investor sentiment.
Let’s dive into what’s in store and see how the market responds to this combination of financial updates and holiday cheer.
A packed week of earnings reports
This week is set to be busy for earnings reports, with major tech companies and other industry giants unveiling their financial performance. Here’s a breakdown of what to watch:
Ford earnings on Monday
Ford Motor (F+2.72%) will kick off the week by releasing its earnings report after the closing bell.
Google, Chipotle, AMD and more earnings on Tuesday
- The earnings wave intensifies, starting with Alphabet (GOOGL-4.46%), Google’s parent company, which will report before the market opens.
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD-6.60%) will share its financials after the close, along with payment giants Visa (V+1.17%) and PayPal (PYPL+0.85%) on the same day.
- In the healthcare sector, Novartis AG (NVS+3.41%) and Pfizer (PFE+2.74%) will release their reports before the opening bell.
- The insurance firm Chubb (CB+3.31%) will present its earnings after the market closes.
- Other notable companies reporting on Tuesday include Reddit (RDDT-1.14%), Chipotle (CMG+2.55%), Spotify (SPOT+0.27%), and JetBlue Airways (JBLU-0.68%).
Meta, Microsoft, and more earnings on Wednesday
- The spotlight is still on big tech, with Microsoft (MSFT-2.11%) and Meta Platforms (META+0.95%) scheduled to release their earnings.
- Companies with ties to the crypto sector, such as Coinbase (COIN-7.74%), MicroStrategy (MSTR-3.42%), and Robinhood (HOOD-7.16%) will also report after the closing bell.
- Additional reports to watch include those from Eli Lilly (LLY+2.42%), Shake Shack (SHAK-1.46%), Starbucks (SBUX+1.02%), and Etsy (ETSY+2.53%).
Apple, Amazon, and more earnings on Thursday
- Tech giants Apple (AAPL+3.74%), Intel (INTC-2.11%), and Amazon (AMZN-0.73%) will reveal their earnings after the market closes, providing insights into how they fared this quarter.
- Earlier in the day, Mastercard (MA+2.13%), Uber (UBER-0.02%), Comcast (CMCSA+1.74%) (CCZ-1.59%), and Estée Lauder (EL+1.43%) will share their financial results before the market opens.
Berkshire Hathaway earnings on Friday
The week wraps up with earnings from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK), led by Warren Buffett, along with energy giants Exxon Mobil (XOM+1.33%) and Chevron Corporation (CVX+0.89%).
Macroeconomic reports to watch this week
This week brings a series of key economic reports that could provide insights into the state of the U.S. economy. Things kick off on Tuesday with the release of the consumer confidence report, offering a gauge of consumer sentiment. It is followed by the job openings for September, which will shed light on the current demand for labor.
On Wednesday, attention will turn to the private sector as the ADP Employment Report is released, providing an early snapshot of job growth. The day will also see the release of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, which will be closely watched for indications of economic expansion or slowdown.
Thursday will feature the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, providing critical data on price changes for goods and services purchased by U.S. consumers. The weekly initial jobless claims report will also be released, offering a real-time view of the labor market’s health.
The week wraps up on Friday with the release of the highly anticipated U.S. employment report, including data on non-farm payrolls, the national unemployment rate, and average hourly wages. These figures will be key indicators of labor market strength and may influence future Federal Reserve policy decisions.