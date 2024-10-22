People suddenly want to dress up like Donald Trump the McDonald's fry cook for Halloween

A new costume trend is emerging just in time for Halloween: Dressing up as Donald Trump, the McDonald’s fry cook.

Following the former president’s highly publicized 30-minute shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, searches for “McDonald’s costume” have skyrocketed by 412% worldwide, according to Google Trends (GOOGL-0.74% ) data analyzed by the multiplayer card game site World of Card Games.

During his staged photo op, Trump flipped fries and chatted with pre-screened customers. Since then, searches for “Trump costume” and “Trump Halloween costume” have also surged, indicating that people are eager to mimic this unusual moment in politics and pop culture.



“When a figure as influential as a presidential candidate pulls a move like this, it’s not uncommon for people to want to copy it, whether for fun or to make a statement,” said World of Card Games.

For those looking to recreate Trump’s fry-cook ensemble on a budget, the recipe is simple: A signature wig, a crisp white button-up shirt, a bright red tie, and a McDonald’s apron. To add some flair, costume wearers can throw in a name tag that says “Donald,” and carry around a fast-food tray.

McDonald’s has made it clear it “does not endorse candidates for elected office,” and did not take part in Trump’s brief shift at the Feasterville location.

“We are not red or blue — we are golden,” the burger giant said.

The franchise’s owner, Derek Giacomantonio, noted that he received a request from law enforcement regarding Trump’s visit. About 95% of McDonald’s locations nationwide are owned by franchisees, and individual operators have the autonomy to make such decisions.

As Halloween approaches, dressing as Trump the fry cook promises to be a standout choice for those looking to mix humor with a bit of political commentary, the game site said.