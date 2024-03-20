Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale' could boost revenue by billions, analysts say

Amazon is looking to fly by the competition and its first spring sale could put it on the runway to do so.

The e-commerce giant’s “Big Spring Sale,” which begins today and is expected to end on March 25, may contribute $1 billion to $2 billion in incremental gross merchandise volume towards the company’s revenue, Bank of America said.

Seattle-based Amazon could be making the move in a bid to outmaneuver its retail competition in the sale of spring items, the firm said, adding that it may be the company’s aim to expand its share in the home goods department.

The six-day event is considered to be the first of its kind for Amazon and is open to all customers. Those who are Prime members will have access to exclusive deals.

Deals will drop daily, and will include products across a sweep of categories. Select beauty products and select sports and outdoor equipment will be up to 50% off. Moreover, select home products, spring apparel, and electronics will be up to 40% off, the company said.

The company said that “customers can shop confidently” during the sale, and pointed to its “fast and reliable delivery.”

Last year, the company said it delivered packages to its Prime members at the “fastest speed ever” due in part to its regionalization strategy.

Amazon’s spring sale follows in the footsteps of its other notorious multi-day sales including Prime Day in July and Prime Big Deal Days during the fall.

