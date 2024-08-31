Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Amazon trash-talks Google and Microsoft, Apple's next move, Tesla's robot underwhelms: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Plus, Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

Plus, Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

Image for article titled Amazon trash-talks Google and Microsoft, Apple&#39;s next move, Tesla&#39;s robot underwhelms: Tech news roundup
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Tesla, Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Michael Kappeler/picture alliance (Getty Images), Alex Wong (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Ford, Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Tesla is giving up on enforcing its $50,000 penalty against Cybertruck owners who sell their trucks

Tesla is giving up on enforcing its $50,000 penalty against Cybertruck owners who sell their trucks

A photo of a Tesla Cybertruck charging at a station.
You had your fun, it’s time to admit this is ridiculous.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

So far this year, the Tesla Cybertruck has been bricked by car washes, gotten stuck on the sandy bank of a lake and been utterly destroyed by a YouTuber’s stress test. However, anyone lumped with the gargantuan electric pickup truck has faced some pretty strict penalties if they try to sell off their Tesla (TSLA) truck, until now.

Tesla's Optimus robot didn't have much to show off at a robot conference

Tesla’s Optimus robot didn’t have much to show off at a robot conference

Image for article titled Amazon trash-talks Google and Microsoft, Apple&#39;s next move, Tesla&#39;s robot underwhelms: Tech news roundup
Photo: Tesla

Elon Musk recently decided that Tesla is not a car company. It’s a robotics company, and the cars are simply there to pay the bills until folks start spending literally infinite money on bipedal robots. Essentially, Musk has bet Tesla’s future on this one slow robot — and it seems that robot is having trouble keeping up with the competition.

Amazon is telling its salespeople to trash talk Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI

Amazon is telling its salespeople to trash talk Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI

AWS
Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) is teaching its salespeople to trash talk the likes of OpenAI, Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL), as it tries to convince customers that it can meet their artificial intelligence needs better than the competition.

Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

Intel wants to stay ahead of activist investors as it struggles against Nvidia

Intel
Photo: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Intel (INTC) is bringing in reinforcements as it lags in the artificial intelligence chipmaking race.

The Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor giant has hired Morgan Stanley and other advisors to help fend off activist investors, CNBC reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. While no sharks have been circling the company just yet, Intel (INTC) is reportedly trying to get ahead of potential interest.

Super Micro Computer was accused of accounting red flags and dealings with sanctioned Russian companies

Super Micro Computer was accused of accounting red flags and dealings with sanctioned Russian companies

Super Micro
Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Short-seller Hindenburg Research published a scathing report accusing Super Micro Computer (SMCI) of accounting red flags and questionable business dealings, including potential sanctions evasion from exports to Russian and Chinese firms.

Apple's iPhone 16 event is coming. Here's what to expect

Apple’s iPhone 16 event is coming. Here’s what to expect

Apple
Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Each year, usually in the second week of September, Apple unveils its forthcoming iPhone model and other updates to its gadgets (or brand new ones) that it will begin rolling out in the fall.

Mark Zuckerberg has some regrets about how Meta handled COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg has some regrets about how Meta handled COVID misinformation

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 31 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Meta (META) chief Mark Zuckerberg pointed the finger at the federal government for pushing the platform to censor pandemic-related content — and lamented not fighting back harder.

Chinese EV maker BYD just posted a huge increase in profit as it continues to challenge Tesla

Chinese EV maker BYD just posted a huge increase in profit as it continues to challenge Tesla

BYD
BYD
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

China’s biggest electric vehicle maker reported an almost 33% increase in net profit Wednesday, although its margins lagged behind as competition in the world’s largest auto market remains tough.

Most other EVs still can't use Tesla Superchargers. Here's why.

Most other EVs still can’t use Tesla Superchargers. Here’s why.

Ford Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla Supercharger
Photo: Ford

It’s been over a year since Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to open up the company’s Supercharger network to vehicles from other automakers. At the time, it was looked at as a great move for the auto industry and, in theory, it still is. However, more than 12 months later, Tesla’s network (with nearly 30,000 fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada) is still pretty much inaccessible to folks who own non-Tesla EVs. Software delays and hardware shortages are apparently to blame.

Tesla's cars still can't fully self-drive through an empty tunnel

Tesla’s cars still can’t fully self-drive through an empty tunnel

Gif: Fernando C on YouTube

Tesla, the company that CEO Elon Musk claims will “solve autonomy,” has a problem: It turns out autonomy is hard. The company is totally definitely introducing a fully autonomous robotaxi this year, for realsies, yet it can’t even figure out how to make its cars self-drive through the Vegas Loop — a tunnel Musk himself had built.

