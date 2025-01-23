Amazon is resuming green-card applications under Trump

Amazon (AMZN-0.30% ) has reportedly restarted the application process for foreign workers to obtain green cards, Business Insider first reported, citing an internal memo from last year.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The company resumed processing on Jan. 6, after a two-year pause in which the company suspended new PERM filings. While Amazon hasn’t provided a specific reason for resuming the program, it’s likely part of its plan to prepare for a more competitive labor market.

Advertisement

The PERM, or Program Electronic Review Management process, impacts foreign workers who are seeking green cards. It requires companies to prove that hiring foreign employees won’t harm job opportunities or wages for U.S. workers. The process is both time-consuming – taking between 2 to 3 years – and expensive, with costs ranging from $2,500 to $20,000.

Advertisement

Amazon’s decision to restart the PERM process comes as it scales back its operations in Canada. Earlier this week, the company announced the closure of seven warehouses in Quebec, alongside layoffs that impact nearly 2,000 workers. Amazon has eliminated more 27,000 roles across different departments from late 2022 onward. Earlier this month, it also laid off 200 employees from its Fashion and Fitness division. Despite these cuts, the resumption of green-card filings suggests Amazon may be seeking global talent to meet its future growth goals.

Advertisement

The move appears to align with President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to offer green cards to all foreign students who graduate from U.S. colleges, which could further expand Amazon’s potential talent pool. The tech giant is the second largest U.S. employer, behind Walmart (WMT-0.02% ).

This potential shif coincides with Amazon’s push for employees to return to the office. The company has warned that failure to comply with its return-to-office (RTO) policy could lead to termination. However, Amazon is having a tough time meeting office-space requirements for its sprawling workforce. Initially, Amazon planned for all employees to return to the office five days a week starting Jan. 2, 2025, but some locations are not yet prepared to accommodate the full staff.