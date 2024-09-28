Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Amazon RTO backlash, Sam Altman on taking notes, Melania Trump's fee: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Plus Starbucks' new CEO doesn't want the shake-up to end with him

Plus Starbucks’ new CEO doesn’t want the shake-up to end with him

Image for article titled Amazon RTO backlash, Sam Altman on taking notes, Melania Trump&#39;s fee: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images), Mike Coppola (Getty Images), Mark Lennihan (AP), Stefano Rellandini (Getty Images), Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Melania Trump got paid almost a quarter-million dollars to speak to a group of gay Republicans

Image for article titled Amazon RTO backlash, Sam Altman on taking notes, Melania Trump&#39;s fee: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Former First Lady Melania Trump was paid $237,000 to make a rare appearance at a political event in April, although it’s unclear who forked over the cash.

Sam Altman on the best way to take notes

Image for article titled Amazon RTO backlash, Sam Altman on taking notes, Melania Trump&#39;s fee: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is creating technology likely to upend humans’ relationship with the written word. But when Altman needs to keep his thoughts organized, he still relies on pen and paper.

Amazon workers want the company to reconsider the end of remote work

Image for article titled Amazon RTO backlash, Sam Altman on taking notes, Melania Trump&#39;s fee: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Mark Lennihan (AP)

Amazon (AMZN) workers upset about the end of remote work are trying to get the company to reconsider.

Hundreds of workers at the e-commerce giant said in a survey that the policy announced last week mandating five days a week in the office will negatively affect their work and life, according to Fortune.

Starbucks’ new CEO doesn’t want the shake-up to end with him

Starbucks logo on a door with out-of-focus people sitting inside
Starbucks cafe in Warsaw, Poland.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Starbucks’ (SBUX) CEO, Brian Niccol, is making waves at the coffee giant once again.

This time, he’s focused on China, naming Molly Liu as sole CEO of the region, ushering in a new era of leadership as the company aims to return to its roots.

Jamie Dimon likes Elon Musk’s plans to slash government spending: ‘We really need to do it’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday showered praise on Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s plans to audit government spending, despite the pair’s checkered past.

Bernant Arnault is falling down the rankings of the world’s richest people

World's top luxury group LVMH head Bernard Arnault presents the group's annual results 2022 in Paris on January 26, 2023.
Photo: Stefano Rellandini (Getty Images)

All may not be going well for Bernard Arnault, who owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, after a whopping $54 billion wipeout.

LVMH’s Arnault was once considered to be the world’s richest man, but has now fallen to 5th place. With an aim to stay in his role longer, the founder of the Paris-based behemoth pushed to raise the retirement age from 75 to 80 in 2022.

