Amazon RTO backlash, Sam Altman on taking notes, Melania Trump's fee: Leadership news roundup

Former First Lady Melania Trump was paid $237,000 to make a rare appearance at a political event in April, although it’s unclear who forked over the cash.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is creating technology likely to upend humans’ relationship with the written word. But when Altman needs to keep his thoughts organized, he still relies on pen and paper.
Amazon (AMZN) workers upset about the end of remote work are trying to get the company to reconsider.
Hundreds of workers at the e-commerce giant said in a survey that the policy announced last week mandating five days a week in the office will negatively affect their work and life, according to Fortune.
Starbucks’ (SBUX) CEO, Brian Niccol, is making waves at the coffee giant once again.
This time, he’s focused on China, naming Molly Liu as sole CEO of the region, ushering in a new era of leadership as the company aims to return to its roots.
All may not be going well for Bernard Arnault, who owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, after a whopping $54 billion wipeout.
LVMH’s Arnault was once considered to be the world’s richest man, but has now fallen to 5th place. With an aim to stay in his role longer, the founder of the Paris-based behemoth pushed to raise the retirement age from 75 to 80 in 2022.