Amazon is getting into the hair loss and erectile dysfunction business

Targeting telehealth companies like Hims & Hers, Amazon said it will offer affordable, upfront prices on treatments for conditions like hair loss and ED

Bruce Gil
Amazon Prime members can now get access to affordable medications for hair loss, skin care, and ED.
Image: Amazon
Amazon (AMZN) has been steadily expanding into healthcare, and now it’s setting its sights on telehealth companies like Hims & Hers (HIMS) and Ro.

The e-commerce giant announced Thursday that its telehealth and online pharmacy services will now offer Prime members low, upfront prices for treatments of conditions such as hair loss, anti-aging skincare, and erectile dysfunction (ED).

Amazon customers can now schedule chat or video consultations for five common health and beauty concerns through Amazon’s One Medical pay-per-visit service. On-demand messaging with healthcare providers starts at $29, while video consultations are available for $49.

If a prescription is needed, medications can be delivered straight to their door by Amazon Pharmacy.

“We’re committed to giving customers convenient, affordable care options that put them in control of their health,” said Bergen Penhart, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, in a blog post. “This new offering makes it easy for Prime members to get expert clinical advice and prescribed treatments for common health, beauty, and lifestyle needs, all from the comfort of home.”

Treatment prices

  • Anti-aging skincare starting at $10/month
  • Hair regrowth for men starting at $16/month
  • ED treatments starting at $19/month
  • Eyelash enhancers starting $43/month
  • Motion sickness prevention for $2 per use

Amazon’s latest offerings will directly compete with telehealth services like Hims & Hers and Ro, which already provide treatments for many of the same conditions.

Hims & Hers, founded in 2017 as “Hims,” started as a platform for men to get online prescriptions for erectile dysfunction and hair loss medications. It has since expanded to include treatments for both men and women, covering skincare, anxiety, and sexual health. Ro, also founded in 2017, offers treatment for the same conditions.

Both companies have recently found success by selling weight loss drugs.